Does Billy appear in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1?

By Sam Prance

Is Dacre Montgomery in Stranger Things 4? Is Billy alive? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billy Hargrove dies in Stranger Things 3 but does he appear in Stranger Things 4 at all, and if so how does Billy come back?

There's no denying that Billy Hargrove's death was one of the most dramatic moments of Stranger Things 3. After making a name for himself as a bully in season 2, the Dacre Montgomery character gets a redemption arc in season 3. However, he also becomes an unwilling host for the Mind Flayer and the season ends with him sacrificing himself to save Eleven.

READ MORE: Does Max die in Stranger Things 4? Does she have powers?

As a result, people guessed that Billy would not appear in Stranger Things 4. However, given that Dacre was spotted at the season 4 premiere, fans began to wonder if Billy would return to the show in some capacity and now we have answers.

Is Billy in Stranger Things 4?

Is Billy in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1? Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Stranger Things season 4.

If you haven't watched Stranger Things 4, episode 4 yet, save this page and come back later.

WARNING: Stranger Things 4 spoilers ahead. Picture: Netflix

Yes! Dacre Montgomery does return as Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things 4. However, he is not alive. At the start of season 4, we see that Max is depressed and still mourning the death of her step-brother. In the months since Billy's passing, she has broken up with Lucas and pushed her friends away from her. It's clear that, mentally, she's in an emotionally fragile place.

As a result, Max becomes the perfect target for season 4's new supernatural villain Vecna. Vecna lives in the Upside Down and he has the power to inhabit the minds of people who are struggling with their mental health. Not only that but he also kills his victims by eventually possessing them, lifting them into the air and snapping their bodies apart limb by limb.

During the season, Max realises that Vecna has begun infiltrating her mind and, as a result, she begins preparing for her death by writing letters to her loved ones, including Billy. Max then visits Billy's grave in episode 4, 'Dear Billy,' and she reads her letter aloud to him. While speaking, Max cries and apologises to Billy for not saving him.

Is Billy alive in Stranger Things 4? Picture: Netflix

At that moment, Max is suddenly transported into a Vecna like vision and a blood-stained Billy suddenly appears. He says: "Max, I've been waiting to hear those words Max. Waiting so very long but it wasn't the full truth, was it, Max? You know I think there's a part of you buried deep that wanted me to die that day, relieved, happy."

Crying, Max says, "Billy, no that's not true," and Billy replies: "That's why you stood there, isn't it Max? It's okay you can admit it. No more lies, no more hiding. That is why you feel so much guilt. Why you hide from your friends, why you hide from the world and why you have sometimes wished to follow me into death?"

Billy ends by saying: "That is why I am here Max to end your suffering once and for all." However, Billy then morphs into Vecna and it becomes clear that it was Vecna all along. Not only that but he's possessed her and is trying to kill her.

If you want to find out if Max survives, you'll have to watch episode 4 or read our explainer here. As for Billy, Dacre only appears in episode 4 but it's possible that he could still appear in Stranger Things 4, Volume 2.

Read more about Stranger Things here: