Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn teases Eddie Munson's fate in season 4

9 June 2022, 15:46

By Katie Louise Smith

"Stranger Things has a trend of introducing really likeable characters only for them to be killed in the same season. I’m worried for Eddie..."

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is inching closer and closer every day, and as fans wait for the final two episodes of the season to drop, everyone has been busy speculating and theorising about who might die at the end of season 4.

While there's plenty of names on the list – including Steve Harrington – fans can't stop thinking about losing their new favourite character Eddie Munson.

Eddie was introduced as a brand new character this season who finds himself stuck right in the middle of Vecna's antics, right in the middle of a town-wide witch hunt and right in the middle of the Upside Down. Eddie has spent most of Volume 1 in constant danger, and with Volume 2 set to ramp up the threats, anything could happen...

However, Joseph Quinn, who plays the loveable character on the show, may have just teased Eddie's fate at the end of the season... [Spoilers ahead!]

Does Eddie die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Stranger Things 4: Joseph Quinn hints at Eddie Munson's fate
Stranger Things 4: Joseph Quinn hints at Eddie Munson's fate. Picture: Netflix

With the threat still looming in Hawkins, and the group still hellbent on finding a way to get rid of Vecna once and for all, it's only a matter of time before one of them gets seriously, seriously injured. Max has already been cursed, Nancy ended up in a trance, Steve has been attacked by the Demobats...

In the trailer for Volume 2, we see Robin get tangled up in the vines while on a jaunt to the Upside Down Creel house, and it looks like Lucas will be the next one to get caught by Vecna based on the latest Stranger Things behind-the-scenes video.

That leaves Eddie, Dustin and Erica out of the Hawkins crew who have not yet had a serious brush with Vecna. But while Dustin and Erica could find themselves in trouble, fans have convinced themselves that Eddie is gonna be the one who dies.

Stranger Things 4: Eddie plays the guitar in the Upside Down
Stranger Things 4: Eddie plays the guitar in the Upside Down. Picture: Netflix

Viewers have been theorising that Eddie is being set up as a sacrifice in order to help/save the others. There's one particular shot of him in the trailers that fans can't stop thinking about, where he's playing his guitar atop of his trailer as Demobats swirl around the Upside Down.

Theories have popped up that he's risking his own life to save Nancy, or that he's sacrificing himself to create a distraction so his friends can break into Vecna's lair (as we've seen in the Volume 2 trailer.)

As Eddie explains in Volume 1, he's not exactly the heroic type. He even tells Steve: "I see danger and I just turn heel and run." Naturally, fans are worrying that Eddie's big heroic Upside Down act could hint at a hero's redemption that might result in his death.

The other reason why people think Eddie could be one of the characters that bites the dust? He's a brand new, likeable character who everyone loves... and we all know how that has turned out in the past seasons. (Barb, Bob, Alexei... miss you x)

But, as worried as fans are about Eddie's fate, actor Joseph Quinn has hinted that our Hellfire king might actually have a future on the show after all.

In an interview with Inverse, Joseph spoke about how he wasn't able to film any scenes with Charlie Heaton this season because their Hawkins and California storylines didn't overlap, adding: "We’re pushing for it for next season."

He's also hinted at his involvement in season 5 in a couple of other interviews, too. With Mens Health, Joseph revealed that he's "heard whispers" about what might happen in season 5: "I’m pretty excited with what I’ve heard."

And with Digital Spy, he pretty much teased that Eddie manages to survive the season. When asked if he'll be back for season 5, he said: "Oh, yeah, I think so. I can't see why not. I'd be furious if they're not bringing me back."

So, unless Joseph Quinn is pulling a reverse Andrew Garfield, it looks like Eddie fans can ~tentatively~ breathe a sigh of relief that he lives to fight another day in Hawkins. (And if he doesn't? To quote Maxine Mayfield: I know a good lawyer.)

