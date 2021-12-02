Big Time Rush announce new comeback single Call It Like You See It

By Sam Prance

Big Time Rush are officially back with new music.

Rushers assemble! Big Time Rush have just released the first snippet of their comeback single and it already sounds iconic.

Last year (Apr 21), Big Time Rush broke the internet by announcing their return. Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan reunited on social media. The band posted an official reunion video which ended with Carlos saying: "We love you guys so much. Spread that love, spread that aloha and who knows... a lot to look forward to at the end of this. See you soon."

However, with the coronavirus pandemic still looming large all of 2020, the band didn't announce anything that year. Then, this summer (Jul 19), the boys revealed that they're going on their first tour since 2014. Tickets have sold out but the beloved band also confirmed that they would be recording new music.

Now, Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan have announced their new single 'Call It Like You See It' and fans are living for it.

Big Time Rush release snippet of comeback single Call It Like You See It. Picture: Nickelodeon, Columbia Records

Taking to Twitter last night (Jul 13), the boy band tweeted: "We are so pumped to finally share that our first single 'Call It Like I See It' is coming out Dec 13th!" The boys also posted a segment of the new song and it's safe to say that it sounds like a banger. In the chorus, the group sing: "I just call it like I see it / And I'm liking what I'm seeing in you / Oh, yeah."

The viral clip also includes part of the post-chorus in which Big Time Rush sing: "Out of this world like satellite / Taking me straight to paradise / Got me up in my feelings tonight, feelings tonight, feelings tonight." As it stands, it's been listened to over 100,000 times on Twitter and over 400,000 times on Instagram.

Fan comments so far include: "IM SO EXCITED", "SCREAMING YELLING CRYING" and "This sounds like a Number 1 single".

It's currently unclear if Big Time Rush also intend to release an album but they've also teased a song called 'Not Giving You Up' so it looks like a full project is in the works.

What do you think? Are you excited for new Big Time Rush music?