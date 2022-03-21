Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello first acts confirmed for Concert for Ukraine

By Woodrow Whyte

Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol are also joining the line-up.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol are the first performers to be announced for Concert for Ukraine, a two-hour fundraiser event raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine on Tuesday 29th March.

As previously announced, ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the Media & Entertainment group Global - PopBuzz's parent company - to bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The live show will broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player. The concert will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday 22nd) via www.theticketfactory.com.

Ed Sheeran Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Dawbell

Speaking about the concert, Camila Cabello said: “My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organizations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Emeli Sandé commented: “I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis. Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict.”

Additionally, all sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event (primetime across both linear and simulcast), which is expected to raise over £3 million, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

The broadcast will combine emotive music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

Who are The DEC?

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently. In these times of crisis, people in life-and-death situations need our help and The DEC's mission is to save, protect and rebuild lives through effective humanitarian response.

The DEC’s 15 member charities are: Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Islamic Relief Worldwide, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK, Tearfund and World Vision UK.

How To Donate: