DaBaby refuses to apologise for homophobic comments at Rolling Loud

By Sam Prance

What did DaBaby say at Rolling Loud? DaBaby has doubled down on his offensive comments about gay people and people who are HIV positive.

DaBaby has attempted to defend his recent homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Festival in a series of Instagram Stories.

On Sunday (Jul 25), DaBaby received backlash for his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami. Firstly, he invited Tory Lanez on stage as a guest in spite of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting allegations against him.

DaBaby then sparked further uproar by making a series of problematic and homophobic statements. During the concert, DaBaby said: "If you didn't show up today with HIV AIDS, put a cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking dick in the parking lot, put a cellphone lighter up."

People immediately called DaBaby out for his homophobia and offensive comments and now he's doubled down on what he said.

DaBaby refuses to apologise for homophobic comments at Rolling Loud. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images, @dababy via Instagram

Taking to Instagram Stories, DaBaby responded to the backlash by saying: "What me and my fans do at a live show don't concern you on the internet. I say if you don't got AIDs put a cellphone light up, I say if you don't suck dick in the parking lot, put a cellphone light up. I wasn't going on no rant. That's a call to action. I'm a live performer. I'm the best."

He then added: "All the lights went up, gay or straight. Even my gay fans don't got fucking AIDs. They don't got AIDs, my gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain't no nasty gay fans. They ain't no junkies. My gay fans ain't [sucking dick in the parking lot]. They got class."

I just know you mf lying… GET HIM pic.twitter.com/fmYjxTlGZM — Isaiah Maximoff 💥 (@ZayBelvin) July 26, 2021

It goes without saying that not only are DaBaby's remarks homophobic but they are also offensive to anyone who is HIV positive or has AIDS. As it stands, DaBaby is yet to apologise for any of the comments that he's made.