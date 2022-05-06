Jack Harlow shoots his shot with Dua Lipa in new song lyrics

The meaning behind Jack Harlow's Dua Lipa lyrics explained.

Jack Harlow is officially shooting his shot with Dua Lipa in his 'Dua Lipa' lyrics on his new album Come Home The Kids Miss You.

Jack Harlow is no stranger to publicly flirting with female superstars. Ever since he first rose to fame, he's never shied away from letting artists know if he's interested in them. Just last year, the 24-year-old rapper went viral after introducing himself to Saweetie on the BET Awards red carpet and he's also been known to flirt with Doja Cat online on several occasions.

Now, Jack has set his sights set on Dua Lipa and he's made it crystal clear by naming a song on his new album after her.

What has Dua Lipa said about Jack Harlow's 'Dua Lipa' lyrics?

Jack Harlow shoots his shot with Dua Lipa in new song lyrics
Jack Harlow shoots his shot with Dua Lipa in new song lyrics. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

'Dua Lipa' is a braggadocios trap-style single in which Jack flexes about his success. However, it's the song's chorus that's got everyone talking. Throughout the song, Jack raps: "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature". As a result, fans think it's pretty clear that Jack is interested in actually being with Dua Lipa as opposed to just collaborating with her.

Earlier this year, Jack fans spotted that he asked if Dua was at the Grammys during a red carpet interview. He also said: "I like Dua Lipa".

Then this April, the two stars began following each other on Instagram. As it stands, it's unclear if they've actually met in private but it's possible that Jack sent the song to Dua for approval before releasing it this month.

Dua is yet to publicly comment on the song. We shall update you if she does.

Jack Harlow - 'Dua Lipa' lyrics

INTRO

Rain, rain, rain, rain
I catch a groove like, uh-uh

CHORUS

Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature (Do it)
I checked the web, they out here chewin' me up, fuck it
Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket
I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing

POST-CHORUS

You know my city like the new Korea, bustin'
All these discussions over who could see us, hush it
I sold them basements out, let's do arenas, crushin'
She looking, I'm blushing, I'm lying, I'm touching

VERSE 1

Rain, rain, rain, rain
I need this shit to be tooken up, I got accustomed to it
Fuck a leap of faith, I took a jump just like it's nothing to it
Girl, them Russian twists is working, now just put your butt into it
All that talk, I'm cutting through it
I ain't no connoisseur, but I like this kind of storе
I got nothing to do with who the fuck they think I'm screwing
Uh, ninе times out of ten I had 'em, then I blew it, but I need some

CHORUS

Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature (Do it)
I checked the web, they out here chewin' me up, fuck it
Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket
I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing

POST-CHORUS

You know my city like the new Korea, bustin'
All these discussions over who could see us, hush it
I sold them basements out, let's do arenas, crushin'
She looking, I'm blushing, I'm lying, I'm touching

VERSE 2

So why you being extra, huh? Being extra
She's a European and she know I'm seeing extra
Got a main character, but you could be an extra
Yes, sir, we the hottest out, used to be next up
Now I'm on some Ariana (Ooh), thank you, next, bruh
Shorty came from Lexin', she flexed up
EJ turnt these motherfuckin' pecks up
Need somethin', I hit my connects up
I get like three somethin' every time I dress up
I told Yeezus that I got a confession
We 'bout to be somethin', they gon' have to catch up
So what's up?

CHORUS

Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature (Do it)
I checked the web, they out here chewin' me up, fuck it
Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket
I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing

