Kesha changes P. Diddy lyric in 'Tik Tok' in Renée Rapp Coachella performance amid allegations

15 April 2024, 17:07 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 17:14

Kesha receives gift from fans to celebrate her freedom

By Sam Prance

Renée Rapp brought Kesha out as a surprise guest during her set at Coachella and they appeared to reference the allegations against P. Diddy in their performance of 'TikTok'.

Kesha has changed the P. Diddy line in a performance of 'Tik Tok' following a series of serious allegations against the rapper.

Yesterday (Apr 14), Kesha joined Reneé Rapp as a surprise guest on stage at Coachella. Reneé Rapp fans will already know that she's a huge Kesha fan and regularly speaks about her in interviews. Just before Reneé's Coachella set, she tweeted lyrics from Kesha's Number 1 single 'Tik Tok' and moments later she brought Kesha out to perform 'Tik Tok' together.

And it wasn't long before fans noticed that Kesha and Reneé had edited the lyrics to avoid being associated with P. Diddy.

Kesha and Renée Rapp change P. Diddy line in Tik Tok lyrics at Coachella
Kesha and Renée Rapp change P. Diddy line in Tik Tok lyrics at Coachella. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

In the first verse of 'Tik Tok', Kesha famously sings the line 'Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy'. However, last night Kesha changed the lyric to 'Wake up in the morning like f*ck P. Diddy' with Reneé shouting the amended line along with her.

To drive home the point, Kesha also tweeted the "Wake up in the morning like f*ck P. Diddy" lyric after her performance.

For context, P. Diddy is currently the subject of several lawsuits. In November 2023, Cassie sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over allegations of years of abuse while they were together. The lawsuit was then settled the following day with Cassie telling CNN that she had chosen to "resolve this matter amicably". Diddy denied the allegations and any "wrongdoing".

Since Cassie's allegations, multiple other people have filed lawsuits against Diddy. Joie Dickerson-Neal and Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones have alleged that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted them in separate circumstances. Two anonymous women have also come forward with allegations of rape against Diddy.

In a statement in December, Diddy said: "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged."

He ended by writing: "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

In the wake of the allegations against Diddy, Macy's have pulled all Sean Jean clothing from their department stores. Diddy has also stepped down as chairman from RevoltTV and Hulu have cancelled a reality TV series about Diddy and his family.

