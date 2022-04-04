SZA reveals why she was on crutches at the Grammys

By Sam Prance

SZA was on crutches and even used a wheelchair at one point during the 2022 Grammys.

SZA has opened up about why she was on crutches at the Grammys after a video of her walking without them has gone viral.

Last night (Apr 3), SZA won her first-ever Grammy Award at the 2022 ceremony. SZA and Doja Cat took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for 'Kiss Me More'. To date, SZA has received 14 total Grammy nominations including Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. However, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance is her first Grammy win.

SZA was wearing crutches at the event, and she's now explained why she was using them, but fans aren't so convinced.

Why was SZA on crutches at the Grammys? What happened?

SZA reveals why she was on crutches at the Grammys. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Speaking backstage at the Grammys, SZA said: "It’s very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this." She then continued: "Like the day before... but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it adds to the energy." SZA also used a wheelchair during the night.

So far so normal but fans have spotted that SZA actually walked without her crutches at various points during the ceremony and one video has been viewed over 3 million times. She also wore stilettos. One fan tweeted: "SZA ON CRUTCHES BUT STILL WEARING STILETTOS????? WHY DOES SHE LIE?" Another added: "SHES LITERALLY WALKING."

In the words of Oprah Winfrey, what is the truth?

SZA ON CRUTCHES BUT STILL WEARING STILETTOS????? WHY DOES SHE LIE? — chardadrama (@chareeuh) April 4, 2022

SHES LITERALLY WALKING 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GBLHi7CZwp — patty 𓆦 (@minasdemon) April 4, 2022

A miracle happens on stage and you’re calling her a liar https://t.co/k727Q1Wmkj — bob l’eponge (@bigfatmoosepssy) April 4, 2022

lady gaga touched the hem of her dress and she was healed… it’s on the bible! https://t.co/buLBeacTFZ — allure (@alluregaga2) April 4, 2022

One thing about sza she’ll stay committed 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1UIYBoopwt — Niggaola is stressed (@Niggaolas) April 4, 2022

That really should NOT be SZA's first Grammy, but we move — Waystar Royco Vice President (@kingbealestreet) April 4, 2022

As it stands, SZA is yet to divulge any further on the matter. However, it's likely that she was injured and had simply partially recovered before the event but still had to have crutches as a precaution. Or, in the poetic words of one fan: "A miracle happens on stage and you’re calling her a liar."

Whatever happened, what we do know though is that SZA is long overdue receiving a Grammy and it was great to see her finally win one. Well, hello. Let's celebrate that!