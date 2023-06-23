Teenager who died on Titanic sub was reportedly "terrified" before trip

Submersible lost on dive to Titanic suffered 'catastrophic implosion', say US Coast Guard

By Katie Louise Smith

Suleman Dawood was reportedly "terrified" of making the journey to the titanic, but ended up going with his dad because it was Father's Day.

The aunt of the 19-year-old passenger on the OceanGate Titan expedition has shared a heart-breaking update about her nephew's feelings ahead of making the journey to the Titanic.

Suleman Dawood was one of the five passengers onboard the Titanic submarine that went missing on the way to view the shipwreck last Sunday (Jun 18). He, alongside his father Shahzada Dawood, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, billionaire explorer Hamish Harding and French maritime and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, are all presumed dead following the discovery of debris confirmed to be from the Titan submersible.

Azmeh Dawood – the older sister of Shahzada Dawood, and Suleman's aunt – has now spoken to NBC News about the tragic loss of her family members.

19-year-old Suleman Dawood was one of the five passengers aboard the Titan submersible. Picture: Family Handout, Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Speaking to the news outlet about her nephew, Azmeh Dawood shared that Suleman apparently informed a relative that he "wasn't very up for it" and felt "terrified" about the trip to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

According to Azmeh, Suleman ended up going aboard the submersible because he was eager to please his dad as it was Father's Day. Shahzada was also reportedly passionate about the lore of the Titanic.

"I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath ... It's been crippling, to be honest," Azmeh shared in a phone interview with NBC News before the US Coast Guard confirmed the discovery of the debris.

19-year-old Suleman was a student at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow.

Debris from the OceanGate Titan submersible was located on Thursday June 22nd. Picture: Getty

On Thursday, it was confirmed by the US Coastguard that debris located in the search area belonged to the Titan submersible and that it was was consistent with a "catastrophic implosion."

In a statement, OceanGate mourned the loss of the five passengers and thanked international authorities for their efforts: "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time.

"We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."