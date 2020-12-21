Zac Efron has a mullet and he looks incredible

21 December 2020, 14:40

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Zac Efron's mullet. That's all.

Important news: Zac Efron has a mullet now and obviously he looks hot.

2020 has truly been the year the mullet made its return. From Miley Cyrus to Leigh-Anne Pinnock and even Rihanna, there have been some truly iconic mullets this year.

Zac was at an Australian barbershop when he decided to jump on the mullet bandwagon. The High School Musical actor has reportedly been living in Australia throughout the pandemic with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladare.

READ MORE: 10 absolutely iconic mullets that defined 2020

Zac Efron has a mullet now
Zac Efron has a mullet now. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage, @attaboy_hair via Instagram

The barbershop, called Attaboy, shared a photo of Zac's mullet on Instagram, and wrote: "Zac Efron dropped into Attaboy Kent Town for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet."

And there it was in all its glory. The epitome of business in the front and party in the back.

The mullet must have added to Zac's talents because he turned barber and gave the owner of the shop a little trim too. The caption continued: "He also gave the boss man, Robby, a trim – and made him feel 17 again."

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Attaboy went into further detail about their encounter with Zac: "He couldn’t of been more of a humble, down to earth guy. It was organized with his personal trainer for him and Zac to pop in on his way to the airport. We’re known for this hair style in South Australia and we were surprised when Zac mentioned that he wanted to keep the back long. Luke explained the mullet concept and he was all about it! He him the option of cutting it off if he didn’t rate it - but was happy to rock the iconic style."

Well, there you have it. Zac Efron has officially endorsed the mullet. The year is ending right.

