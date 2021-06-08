Kim Kardashian denies using Photoshop on Skims advert after being exposed on TikTok

Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS advert was being criticised for an alleged "edited" scene.

Kim Kardashian has denied Photoshopping her recent SKIMS advert after a viral TikTok pointed out that her finger distorts.

Now, this probably doesn't surprise you. After all, the Kardashian-Jenners are arguably the Queens of Photoshop. Recently, Khloe Kardashian was involved in a colossal editing scandal after unedited photos of Khloe (looking perfectly fine, FYI) were leaked. Khloe desperately tried to get the photos removed from the internet which prompted a wider conversation about the often unachievable beauty standards being put on women.

Anyway, now Kim has been accused of editing her photos in her latest underwear campaign. In the promotional video, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be seen outlining her curves with her finger while she lies on her side in beige underwear. As her finger trails down, it appears to distort and curve. Hmm.

A viral TikTok, which has almost 24 million views, called out Kim for "editing" the video. "You know what else bounces back? Your finger after it completely distorts," the TikTok user says, showing Kim's finger bending in an odd way.

In another video, the TikToker called out the Kardashians for perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards: "The Kardashians have been setting the beauty standard for at least 10 years now and they can't even keep up with it themselves. Skims is supposed to be an all inclusive shapewear line for all body types and in her commercial someone edits her body. It's really sad for all the girls, young women and people everywhere that look up to them and think it's normal. It's not real. It's a slithery snake finger. Honestly, I expect better."

Well, following the backlash Kim's spokesperson addressed the video in a statement to Page Six and there's an explanation for that distorted finger. "The Skims commercial that aired last week featuring the Fits Everybody collection did initially have an error as a result of the video losing its quality during the uploading process," a spokesperson told Page Six.

"Immediately after it was noticed by the team, the video was pulled, and the glitch-free version was uploaded and ran for the remainder of the time on air. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused Kim and our customers."

A source also told Page Six that Kim had actually specifically requested that her waist would not be edited for the ad and no part of her body was digitally retouched.

