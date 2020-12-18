These Seasum leggings are going viral on TikTok for their butt-enhancing properties

By Jazmin Duribe

Where to buy the popular Seasum scrunch butt leggings everyone on TikTok is wearing.

Once again, a pair of leggings are going viral on TikTok and their butt-lifting properties are astounding.

We think we can speak for everyone when we say 2020 was the year of comfort dressing. We're barely leaving our homes right now, so leggings have practically become our second skin.

Last month, a pair of leggings from Aerie went viral on TikTok and once the internet jumped on the hype, they completely sold out in every colour. Before that, it was all about Lulu Lemon. Well, if you didn't manage to snap up either, there's a new pair of leggings on the block that are taking over the platform. Here's where you can buy them.

Everyone is living for these butt-enhancing leggings on TikTok. Picture: @madibwebb via TikTok

What are the popular Seasum leggings on TikTok?

The trending leggings are called the "SEASUM Honeycomb High Waist Gym Leggings Women Slim Fit Scrunch Butt Lift Workout Yoga Pants Plus Size". Whew, a lot.

The leggings are made from 90% Polyamide and 10% Elastane, and have magical butt-lifting properties. Apparently, the leggings can accentuate and lift your curves. The description reads: "The butt lifting leggings for women with high waist design can play the role of anti cellulite and cover the abdomen well. Skin-friendly wrapping is more comfortable, and the back has a V-cut hip line design, three-dimensional shape, no shifting, highlight your buttocks perfectly! Fit for workout and daily life, make you shine!"

The leggings have a distinctive honeycomb pattern and "scrunch butt" design, and they come in a variety of colours and patterns, although it was the white pair that sent TikTok into a spin.

People are filming reviews and even their boyfriends' excited reactions once the leggings are on.

You can buy a pair of Seasum leggings on Amazon and prices start from $11.99, depending on the style and colour you choose. Sizes also go from XS to 4 XL.

Brb, I'm about to (begrudgingly) make Jeff Bezos a little bit richer...