Two new Vans x SpongeBob collections are coming in June 2021

By Katie Louise Smith

The SpongeBob Vans collection, including the Sandy Liang collaboration, will be available in June 2021.

Are ya ready kids? A brand new SpongeBob SquarePants collection by Vans is about to drop and you're gonna wanna get your hands on absolutely everything in the collection.

It's not the first time Vans have launched a SpongeBob collection, but the 2021 drop looks even better than the first. In fact, Vans are launching not one, but two brand new SpongeBob collections in June 2021 and both of them look absolutely iconic.

If you wanna make sure you don't miss the drop, including the Sandy Liang capsule collection, here's everything you need to know.

Vans launch two new SpongeBob collections. Picture: Nickelodeon, Vans via Instagram

How to buy the Vans x SpongeBob collection

The first collection, which will be a "head-to-toe collection for fans of all ages", will launch in June and will consist of a series of Old Skool shoes with SpongeBob designs, alongside short sleeve and long sleeve t-shirts, hoodies, backpacks and more.

The prices for the items in the 2021 SpongeBob collection are not yet available. For reference, the 2018 Vans x SpongeBob collection retailed at prices starting from $45.

The collection will be available to buy at vans.com/spongebob in June.

How to buy the Sandy Liang SpongeBob x Vans collection

For the second collection, Vans have joined forces with New York designer Sandy Liang, who has put her own spin on a 5-piece capsule collection.

The Sandy Liang collaboration features two pairs of Sk8-Hi 38 DX trainers, one with patterns inspired by the animated series as well as her own Chinese heritage, and the other featuring a baby blue and mint green design which is also inspired by Sandy Cheeks' floral accessory on her diving suit.

The capsule collection also features a grey hoodie and a white t-shirt with SpongeBob, Sandy, Squidward and Patrick printed on the front, all wearing actual Sandy Liang designs. A beige bucket hat with Patrick on it is also available.

The collection will be available to buy at vans.com/spongebob on June 4th.