What happened to Lilith and Baby Adam in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Did Lilith kill Baby Adam? Here's what actually happened to her son in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4. [Spoilers ahead!]

The final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina went out with a bang – and a handful of huge character deaths that fans are still reeling over.

CAOS Part 4 was jam packed full of shocking surprises including a pretty devastating ending for our beloved witches, but there's one traumatic moment involving Lilith and her newborn baby that has left viewers shook.

We learn in CAOS Part 3 that Lilith is pregnant with the Dark Lord's son, giving her a direct claim to the throne of Hell. In part 4, she gives birth to the baby (named Adam) but then discovers that Caliban wants her dead. In a bid to save herself and her son, she ends up taking some pretty drastic measures.

Here's your explainer of what actually happened to Baby Adam, and what happened to Lilith.

WARNING: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 ahead!

Did Lilith actually kill baby Adam on Sabrina? Picture: Netflix

Did Lilith kill Baby Adam?

In episode 3, Caliban casts a spell on Lilith that was supposed to blow up her insides, essentially eliminating any challengers to the throne in Hell. Instead, the spell caused Lilith to give birth there and then. She makes it to the Academy and gives birth under the protection of the witches.

When Caliban hears the news, he sends an army to kill Lilith and bring the baby to Hell so he can kill it himself. Back at the Academy, Lilith says that she will remain there with Adam until he is old enough to defeat Lucifer, his dad.

When Lucifer arrives at the The Academy in episode 5, he demands her to hand over the baby. Hours later, as Lucifer enters Lilith's room to collect Adam, he discovers blood all over the walls and no baby in sight. Lilith appears to have killed Adam, her reason being that she would rather him die than be raised by Lucifer.

The most horrifying detail about his death however, is that Lilith implies she killed Lucifer's son in the same way that Lucifer killed her (or rather, Mary Wardwell's) lover Adam back in Part 2 – and then appears to serve his remains on a platter for Lucifer to eat.

As a result, Lucifer banishes Lilith, and strips her of her immortality and powers.

Lilith and Lucifer's child Adam would have been heir to Hell's throne. Picture: Netflix

Did Baby Adam come back to life?

Despite the gory scene in Lilith's room at The Academy, some viewers were confused as to whether or not she actually killed her newborn son or if she was tricking Lucifer. Lilith confirms his death in episode 6, 'The Returned'.

In the episode, Lilith is haunted by Adam's cries. She tries to get Caliban to kill her by asking for the Spear of Longinus, the only thing that could kill an immortal. (She doesn't disclose that she is no longer immortal herself.)

Toward the end of the episode, Lilith interrupts Marie and Lazarus (the avatar of The Returned) to ask for a boon from him. She tells him that her son is dead and asks him to bring him back but he is unable to do so because there is no longer a body. Lilith then kills Lazarus with the spear and Marie grants her a boon in return, but not the one she wanted.

At the end of the episode, Lilith is about to discard the spear but then hears the voice of a child saying "Mama", which she believes is Adam trapped inside a statue.

While Baby Adam did not physically come back to life, the voice was a sign which spurred her on to eventually take back what's hers from Lucifer.

