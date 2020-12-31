Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Every Eldritch Terror explained

By Katie Louise Smith

What are the Eldritch Terrors? Here's a breakdown of every threat Sabrina has to face in CAOS Part 4, culminating in The Void.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back for one last time and this season, Sabrina does not get one single second to rest.

As well Father Blackwood, Sabrina Spellman and Sabrina Morningstar have to face off against a whole host of world-ending threats known as the Eldritch Terrors.

The Eldritch Terrors were called upon back in the Part 3 finale, when Blackwood opened the Time Egg and unleashed a nightmare. In Part 4, the Terrors finally make their way to Greendale. Each episode, Sabrina deals with each of the Terrors which get more and more difficult to contain until she ends up face to face with the final boss: The Void.

Here's your guide to what each of the Eldritch Terrors actually is and how they manifest in each episode.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 4!

What are the Eldritch Terrors in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Picture: Netflix

Eldritch Terror #1: The Dark

In episode 1, The Dark arrives in Greendale in the form of an army of masked miners. They walk around the town smashing lights and leaving total darkness in their wake. As well as casting an all consuming physical darkness on the world, The Dark also brings about a mental darkness too. It reads into people's fears and weakness and brings about a sense of depression and hopelessness. The masked miners are also able to kill people without touching them.

Eldritch Terror #2: The Uninvited

In episode 2, The Uninvited arrives in Greendale in the form an undead homeless man, a "vagrant of the void". He goes around town, knocking on doors asking to be let in. When he's turned away, he rips out the hearts of the "heartless" people who said no. The Uninvited came to be after he was turned away from a fire at the beginning of time. He then sought revenge and wandered the cosmos alone until he was welcomed by the Eldritch Terrors.

Eldritch Terror #3: The Weird

In episode 3, The Weird comes to Greendale and disguises itself as the corpse of a drowning victim that is brought to the Spellman Mortuary. While Ambrose takes a phone call, the octopus-like creature within the host climbs out of the body and sneaks away to find a new host. It ends up in Sabrina's body and begins to turn her into a sea creature.

Greendale falls under Blackwood's dictatorship when The Perverse takes over in CAOS Part 4. Picture: Netflix

Eldritch Terror #4: The Perverse

In episode 4, The Perverse arrives in Greendale thanks to a trinket salesman. The Perverse is a small, golden Imp statue that allows the owner to make a wish and warp reality. The Perverse ends up in Blackwood's hands who then turns Greendale into a dictatorship where he is Emperor and Sabrina and Roz are at the forefront of the resistance.

Eldritch Terror #5: The Cosmic

In episode 5, an angel arrives in the Mortal Realm to warn everyone of a catastrophic collision that will soon happen between Earth, Heaven and Hell. Why? It's because there are now two Sabrinas and it's causing too much chaos. In order to stop the collision, the two Sabrinas will need to make a sacrifice.

Eldritch Terror #6: The Returned

In episode 6, The Returned arrive in Greendale in the form of dead people who don't know they are dead. If they are reminded that they are dead, they will turn deadly. The dead's avatar is Lazarus and until he is defeated by Mambo Marie, they will continue to return to Greendale to seek revenge.

The original Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda appear as part of The Endless in CAOS Part 4. Picture: Netflix

Eldritch Terror #7: The Endless

In episode 7, Sabrina Morningstar comes face to face with The Endless after being banished to a parallel earth in order to stop The Cosmic. It ends up manifesting itself through Salem who, in this new universe, can talk and dictate exactly what happens next as he is the head writer for his own never-ending sitcom.

In the parallel universe, Sabrina finds herself stuck in an endless, mundane routine as an actor on a show about her life, which is now being threatened by The Void. Hilda and Zelda are replaced by the original Hilda and Zelda from Sabrina the Teenage Witch series, and the Fright Club are all actors too.

Eldritch Terror #8: The Void

In the final episode, Sabrina Spellman has to take on the final Eldritch Terror before it destroys the entire world. The Void is essentially the end of all things. Physically, The Void appears to be a white room filled with planets and absolutely nothing else. In order to defeat The Void and save the world, an undoable sacrifice must be made.

