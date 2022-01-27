Euphoria actress Sophia Rose Wilson receives backlash after alleged racist social media posts are unearthed

In posts from 2016, Sophia used the N-word and showed support for former US President Donald Trump.

Euphoria actress Sophia Rose Wilson is receiving backlash after fans uncovered her alleged problematic social media posts and TikTok videos.

Sophia plays Barbara "BB" Brooks in the hit HBO drama, otherwise known as Vape Girl, and although she isn't a main character in the series, she has amassed a legion of fans since her first appearance in season 1 thanks to her one-liners.

However, fans have now uncovered some questionable social media posts. A now-viral TikTok from January 18 shows offensive Facebook posts that were shared from an account using the name Sophia Rose Wilson in 2016. Sophia uses the N-word several times in the posts, and in one she wrote: "Trump just won Ohio!!"

The TikToker behind the viral video, which now has 2.6 million views, told Daily Dot that she did not screenshot the Facebook posts herself but that they "resurfaced for the first time when season 1 was released, but nobody was really paying attention because it was around the same time the screenshots of Barbie Ferreira being racist came out". At the time of writing, Sophia's Facebook appears to only show two posts which are both from 2021.



People concluded that this might be why none of the main Euphoria cast members are following Sophia on Instagram. "And that's why all of them unfollowed her and don't talk about her. She didn't need to be in S2," one user suggested in the comment section. Another wrote: "Did the casting director not look into any of their backgrounds?"

y’all be like “omg sophia rose wilson (BB in euphoria) is so slept on she needs more screen time!!!” that bitch needs to be fired pic.twitter.com/P1vQbSpdF3 — lea 🇨🇴 (@leanicole1999) January 18, 2022

It's not just the Facebook posts, though. Users have discovered several TikTok videos of Sophie singing the N-word in songs. The videos date back to 2016 when TikTok was still Musical.ly and Sophia would have been around 15 years old.

In a compilation TikTok video, there are several videos that show Sophia lip-syncing to songs that have the N-word.

Sophia is yet to address the Facebook posts or TikTok videos but we will update you if she does.