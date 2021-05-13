Sailor Moon Eternal movie: Netflix release date, plot, trailer and cast revealed

By Emma Clarke

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Sailor Moon movie.

Netflix confirmed back in April that a new Sailor Moon movie would be dropping on the streaming service this year - now, the wait is almost over.

Split into two parts, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie first premiered in Japanese theatres earlier this year.

Given the franchise’s international appeal and fan-base, however, the double anime feature film will soon be made available to stream in the UK and worldwide.

Based on the 90’s manga series by Naoko Takeuchi, the new movie will be centred around the Dream Arc - but will be adapted for screen.

The official (dubbed) trailer was released on May 6 - you can watch it in its entirety above.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie - Production Stills. Picture: Netflix Media Centre

Speaking about the film’s release and the decision to give Netflix the rights, editor Fumio Osano said: “We have long been hoping to bring the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie to people around the world since the initial release in Japan.

“We are excited to bring these movies to our fans through Netflix. Amidst these challenging times, it is our greatest pleasure for viewers to feel courage and hope by watching this story about love and justice.”

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie - Production Stills. Picture: Netflix Media Centre

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Sailor Moon movie - from release date and cast, to plot details and more.

When is the new Sailor Moon movie released on Netflix?

Fans will be pleased to know that there’s not much longer to wait.

The double feature lands on the streaming service on Thursday, June 3.

What is Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie about?

As mentioned above, the movie will closely follow the Dream Arc storyline from the classic manga.

More specifically, it details the Dead Moon Circus’ arrival in Tokyo - and their evil mission to steal the Legendary Silver Crystal (as per all foes of the Sailor Guardians).

Simultaneously, the Dead Moon Circus attempts to invade Earth with its nightmare-riddled army, which goes by the name of the Lemures. The film will also depict the first love of Chibi-Usa and Helios.

The official synopsis reads: "When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world."

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie - Production Stills. Picture: Netflix Media Centre

Who’s in the cast?

It’s unclear at the moment who will dub the English language version, but here’s a list of characters and voice actors in the original movie:

• Stephanie Sheh as Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon

• Kate Higgins as Ami Mizuno/Sailor Mercury

• Cristina Vee as Rei Hino/Sailor Mars

• Amanda C. Miller as Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter

• Cherami Leigh as Minako Aino/Sailor Venus

• Sandy Fox as Chibi-Usa / Sailor Chibi Moon

• Veronica Taylor as Setsuna Meioh/Sailor Pluto

• Erica Mendez as Haruka Tenoh/Sailor Uranus

• Lauren Landa as Michiru Kaioh/Sailor Neptune

• Christine Marie Cabanos as Hotaru Tomoe/Sailor Saturn

• Robbie Daymond as Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask

• Michelle Ruff as Luna

• Johnny Yong Bosch as Artemis

• Deby Dayberry as Diana

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie parts 1 and 2 will be available on Netflix on June 3.