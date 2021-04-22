10 best TV shows coming to streaming services in May

By Sam Prance

Here are just a few of the TV shows that you can look forward to watching next month.

May 2021 is almost here and there are a lot of new TV shows coming out to keep us all entertained over the next few weeks.

2021 has already come through with multiple addictive TV shows. First things first, Disney+ and Marvel have blessed us with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Then there's been binge-worthy Netflix series like Ginny & Georgia and The Irregulars. If that weren't enough, RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race UK have also been there for us.

What's coming out next month though? Thankfully, we are spoiled for choice. Here are our Top 10 picks for TV in May.

What TV shows are coming out in May 2021?

May 2021: 10 best TV shows to watch on Netflix, Disney, Prime Video and elsewhere. Picture: Disney, Stan

1) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

After a hugely successful season 1, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns to Disney+ on May 14 with weekly episodes and it looks iconic. Not only are East High putting on a production of Beauty and the Beast but there is also more drama ahead for Nini, Ricky and the rest of the cast.

Discussing season 2 with PopBuzz, Joshua Bassett (Ricky) teased: "This season has lots more dancing, lots more singing. I personally think this season is 10 times better than season one, and I thought season one was good." Bring it on.

2) Pose

Pose is back with its third and final season this month. Tune in to FX on May 2 to reunite with Blanca, Elektra, Pray Tell and the rest of the beloved characters. Season 3 is set in 1994 and it sees Blanca balance life as a nurse aide with a new love interest played by Hollywood's Jeremy Pope.

The groundbreaking TV series has been widely praised for its trans representation and its accurate depiction of ballroom culture and the AIDs pandemic. It's unclear when season 3 will air in the UK but it should move to Netflix like previous seasons.

3) Selena: The Series

The first part of Selena: The Series was watched by over 25 million households in the first month after it came out on Netflix and the second part looks set to be just as popular. Selena: The Series - Part 2 will cover the second half of the legendary Selena Quintanilla-Perez's career, her marriage and her tragic passing.

You can watch all episodes of Selena: The Series - Part 2 on Netflix on May 4.

4) The Underground Railroad

The Underground Railroad is a Barry Jenkins adaptation of the popular Colson Whitehead novel of the same name. The new mini-series reimagines mid-1800s America so that the underground railroad was an actual railroad with trains, tracks and tunnels designed to help free enslaved Black people. It follows Cora as she uses the railroad to find freedom.

All 10 episodes of The Underground Railroad come out on Prime Video on May 14.

5) RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

RuPaul's Drag Race is finally venturing to Australia. Much like the original show and international versions like RuPaul's Drag Race UK, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under will see an array of talented queens compete for the coveted title of Australia's next drag superstar. Not to mention, special guests will include Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue and Taika Waititi.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under premieres on May 1 and you can watch it on WowPresentsPlus in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

6) Special

Special received widespread acclaim after the first season debuted in 2019. Written, created by and starring Ryan O'Connell as Ryan, the series explores the life of a gay man with cerebral palsy who attempts to rewrite his identity. It's funny, moving and honest and the second and final season will have half-hour episodes instead of 15-minute episodes like the first.

Season 1 is available on Netflix now and you can stream all eight episodes of season 2 on May 20.

7) Panic

Panic is a brand new teen drama. Set in a small town in Texas, it follows a group of graduating seniors who compete in a set of dangerous and morally questionable challenges to win money to help escape their circumstances. Essentially, it's like a real-life Hunger Games and it looks set to captivate fans. Olivia Welch, Mike Faist and Jessica Sula star in the show.

You can watch all 10 episodes of Panic on Prime Video on May 28.

8) Girl from Nowhere

Girl from Nowhere is a Thai language series that wowed audiences around the world with its first season. In each episode of the show, Nanno, a teenage girl, transfers to a new school where she exposes how awful some people truly are. It's thrilling, dark and impossible to stop watching.

Netflix commissioned the show for a second season and it comes out globally on May 7.

9) Halston

Ryan Murphy is back with his next Netflix project. Halston is about the real-life fashion legend Roy Halston Frowick and the mini-series sees Ewan McGregor take on the titular role. The Daniel Minahan-directed show will explore Halston's life, his battle with HIV and the demands of being one of the biggest fashion designers in the world.

Halston comes out on Netflix next month but the release date is to be confirmed.

10) Master of None

After a four year break, Master of None is returning to Netflix with a third season. Season 3 will be set in London and it's set to focus on Lena Waithe's character Denise after her Emmy award-winning 'Thanksgiving' episode. Naomi Ackie from The End of The F***ing World will also join the cast. It's currently unclear how present Aziz Ansari's character Dev will be.

There is no official Master of None season 3 release date just yet but we shall update you as soon as there is.