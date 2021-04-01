Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell reveals what John Walker would've done in Endgame | PopBuzz Meets

1 April 2021, 17:46

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

"He would have been dead in one second, right?"

PopBuzz caught up with Wyatt Russell, aka John Walker, from the new Disney+ show The Falcon And The Winter Soldier to find out what it was like to be cast in the Marvel cinematic universe (as the new Captain America, no less! ), how he thinks John would have faired against Thanos, and who he would pick for his very own Civil War team. Plus we have some Beard Talk, because why not?

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch the interview or head over to our YouTube channel.

