Joshua Bassett says High School Musical season 2 is 10 times better than the first | PopBuzz Meets

8 March 2021, 13:13

By Sam Prance

Joshua Bassett also opened up about his new EP and his dream collaborations in Choose Your Own Interview with PopBuzz.

Joshua Bassett has teased what's to come in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 and it sounds iconic.

Speaking to PopBuzz about the upcoming season of the beloved Disney+ show, Joshua Bassett said: "This season has lots more dancing, lots more singing. I personally think this season is 10 times better than season one, and I thought season one was good." When asked about the future of Ricky and Nini though, Joshua replied: "You’re not getting any info out of me."

Joshua also opened up about an awkward celeb encounter, his new EP and dream collabs in Choose Your Own Interview.

Joshua Bassett says High School Musical season 2 is 10 times better than the first
Joshua Bassett says High School Musical season 2 is 10 times better than the first. Picture: PopBuzz / Disney

Joshua let slip that his most embarrassing celebrity moment happened with Jennifer Lopez. Joshua explained: "When I was eight. I was an extra for a movie starring Jennifer Lopez...and I didn’t know who Jennifer Lopez was. At the end of the day, Jennifer Lopez goes to give me a hug and I was like nope and ran back to my mum and dad and walked away."

He added: "I literally turned down a hug from Jennifer Lopez when I was 8 because I didn’t know who she was."

As for which song, he's most excited for fans to hear on his new EP, Joshua revealed: "I’m really excited for them to hear all of it." He then specified: "'Heaven Is You'is definitely a standout. The final product is so special to me and something I find myself wanting to listen to over and over again."

Joshua also told us who his dream collabs are. He said: "I would love to write a song with Ed Sheeran. Everyone who knows me knows that I’m the Number 1 Harry Styles fan so Harry Styles would be great. I don’t think Adele does any collaborations but Adele. I was also saying the other night Dua Lipa doesn’t miss."

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch the full interview or head over to the PopBuzz YouTube channel.

Joshua's debut EP Joshua Bassett is out on all platforms on Friday (Mar 12).

