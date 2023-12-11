Squid Game: The Challenge contestants reveal behind the scenes drama | Scroll Deep
11 December 2023, 14:27
the behind the scenes drama of Squid Game: The Challenge
On this episode of Scroll Deep, Benedict takes you behind the scenes with all the feuds, secrets and millionaires laid bare on Squid Game: The Challenge.
Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix's super successful real-world reality version of their smash-hit show, has now had its finale, and the contestants have started spilling the tea (or should that be ink?).