Gossip Girl plan to bring back characters from the original in season 2

By Sam Prance

Joshua Safran also explained why he didn't invite back the original cast to the first season of the reboot.

The original Gossip Girl cast may not appear in the first season of the reboot but there are plans to bring them back later on.

As soon as HBO Max announced that they would be bringing back Gossip Girl with a brand new cast, fans of the original hit teen drama have been equal parts excited and nervous to find out how the 2021 series would compare to the first edition of the show. The new Gossip Girl debuts this week (Jul 7) and it promises to be much more queer and diverse than before.

Will we ever see Blair and Serena back in Gossip Girl though? It turns out that season 2 could star multiple fan favourites.

Picture: PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo, HBO Max

Speaking to Daily Beast, Gossip Girl showrunner Joshua Safran teased: "The decision was, let’s get Season 1 under our belt and should we get Season 2, we’ll have the chance to bring in cameos that are more than glorified cameos but actually give them storylines."

He then explained: "Hopefully we’ll get there and will reach out to the cast if that time comes and see if they’ll want to come. There are some cameos in Season 1 from people on the original show, but not the series regulars."

As for why, Joshua didn't reach out to any of the original cast to appear in season 1, he said: "The audience would never accept these [new] characters if they were in the shadow of the original characters. They’re already in the shadow of the original characters, but if the original characters were there with them in some way, why would you want to briefly get to know Zoya if you suddenly can see Nate?"

He then added: "Also, this show is much bigger than the first show. It’s got 16 series regulars instead of 7, and 22 recurring instead of 12, so because the show is bigger, there isn’t enough screen time. If Blair showed up for two scenes, you’d say, ‘I want more Blair.’"

What do you think? Do you want the original cast back?