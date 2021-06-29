How to watch Love Island UK 2021 in the US online

29 June 2021, 11:48

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Love Island Season 7 on Netflix? Here's how to watch the 2021 series in the US.

Love Island is back! And nothing quite marks the start of summer like a new series of Love Island to binge.

It feels like we've waited 200 years for the show to return and technically we have. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic we missed out on a summer season last year for the first time since the show debuted in 2015. However, we did get a winter season based in Cape Town, South Africa, in January 2020. Well, you'll be happy to know the show is now back in Mallorca, Spain, for Season 7.

Episode 1 aired in the UK on June 28 and, yes, we're hooked. We've met the Love Island cast and now all there is to do is sit back, grab a drink and watch all the drama unfold. But how can you enjoy all the bed-hopping and backstabbing from across the pond? Here's what you need to know about watching the show from the US.

READ MORE: What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

How to watch Love Island UK 2021 in the US online
How to watch Love Island UK 2021 in the US online. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island UK Season 7 on Netflix? Where to watch Love Island UK 2021

Love Island UK will air on Hulu in the US and thankfully you won't even have to wait too long to watch it. Hulu has confirmed that Season 7 episodes will drop from July 12 – only two weeks behind the UK. Love Island airs seven days a week (although one episode is a recap) in the UK and Hulu will be releasing episodes daily so there will be plenty of drama to binge.

Don't worry, while you wait all the previous seasons of  Love Island are available to stream on Hulu right now. You can sign up for a five-day free trial and thereafter it's just $5.99 per month.

However, if you simply cannot survive two weeks without watching the series you'll need to have a get a VPN that allows you to access websites outside of the US. You can then stream the show via the ITV Hub.

Where to watch Love Island UK Season 7 episode 1

As above, Love Island UK will be available for US viewers on Hulu. Episode 1 will be on the platform on Monday 12 July and there will be episodes released daily. That means episode 2 will arrive on Tuesday 13 July, episode 3 will be on Wednesday 14 July and so on.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack
The best Love Island 2021 memes

The best memes from Love Island 2021 (so far)

Viral

Love Island 2021 cast

Love Island 2021 cast ages: How old are the contestants?

Amalia Yoo

Amalia Yoo: 11 facts about the Grand Army actress you need to know 
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are actually dating IRL

Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are actually dating IRL

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Oli London claims to identify as Korean

White influencer Oli London has 18 surgeries to look like BTS star Jimin and now identifies as Korean

Viral

Gabbie Hanna: Escape The Night drama with Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda explained

The Gabbie Hanna Escape The Night drama with Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda explained

YouTubers

Halsey new album: Release date, Nine Inch Nails involvement and everything we know so far

Halsey announces new album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power with Nine Inch Nails

Halsey

5SOS star Luke Hemmings is releasing his first solo single tonight

5SOS' Luke Hemmings announces first solo single When Facing the Things We Turn Away From

5SOS

Christina Aguilera voices support for Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera voices support for Britney Spears in powerful statement

News

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau: 21 facts about the YouTuber you probably never knew

YouTubers

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale