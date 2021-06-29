How to watch Love Island UK 2021 in the US online

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Love Island Season 7 on Netflix? Here's how to watch the 2021 series in the US.

Love Island is back! And nothing quite marks the start of summer like a new series of Love Island to binge.

It feels like we've waited 200 years for the show to return and technically we have. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic we missed out on a summer season last year for the first time since the show debuted in 2015. However, we did get a winter season based in Cape Town, South Africa, in January 2020. Well, you'll be happy to know the show is now back in Mallorca, Spain, for Season 7.

Episode 1 aired in the UK on June 28 and, yes, we're hooked. We've met the Love Island cast and now all there is to do is sit back, grab a drink and watch all the drama unfold. But how can you enjoy all the bed-hopping and backstabbing from across the pond? Here's what you need to know about watching the show from the US.

How to watch Love Island UK 2021 in the US online. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island UK Season 7 on Netflix? Where to watch Love Island UK 2021

Love Island UK will air on Hulu in the US and thankfully you won't even have to wait too long to watch it. Hulu has confirmed that Season 7 episodes will drop from July 12 – only two weeks behind the UK. Love Island airs seven days a week (although one episode is a recap) in the UK and Hulu will be releasing episodes daily so there will be plenty of drama to binge.

Don't worry, while you wait all the previous seasons of Love Island are available to stream on Hulu right now. You can sign up for a five-day free trial and thereafter it's just $5.99 per month.

However, if you simply cannot survive two weeks without watching the series you'll need to have a get a VPN that allows you to access websites outside of the US. You can then stream the show via the ITV Hub.

Where to watch Love Island UK Season 7 episode 1

As above, Love Island UK will be available for US viewers on Hulu. Episode 1 will be on the platform on Monday 12 July and there will be episodes released daily. That means episode 2 will arrive on Tuesday 13 July, episode 3 will be on Wednesday 14 July and so on.