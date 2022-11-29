Here's where to buy Wednesday Addams' backpack from the Netflix show

By Katie Louise Smith

Where is Wednesday Addams' backpack from? Find similar versions of her black satchel here.

Please welcome to the stage, once again, fashion icon Wednesday Addams.

If you've already binged your way through all eight episodes of Netflix's Wednesday, chances are that you'll have probably found yourself coveting something in Wednesday's wardrobe. Her chunky shoe collection? That gorgeous Alaïa dress she wore to the Rave'N dance?

First it was her Prada shoes, now people are desperate to get their hands on her school backpack. Here's where you can get your hands on a similar version of the bag Wednesday uses in the show.

Where is Wednesday Addams' black backpack from?

Wednesday Addams backpack: Where to buy similar versions. Picture: Netflix

Where to buy Wednesday Addams black satchel backpack

Wednesday's exact black satchel backpack has not been identified just yet, but there's plenty of pretty similar dupes available to purchase right now.

The closest match to Wednesday's backpack is the Small Portrait Backpack from The Leather Satchel Co.. that will cost you £156/$265.

Zatchels sell a very similar version for £95 that ships worldwide. Similarly, the Cambridge Satchel Company's black backpack (which is not Wednesday's exact bag, but pretty similar) will be restocked soon. That one is on sale for £138.

Hot Topic even have a Nevermore Academy-themed satchel backpack if you want to channel your inner Wednesday while repping your love for the series. That one – which is currently out of stock – will cost you $49.90.

As soon as Wednesday's exact satchel backpack is found, we'll add it to this article. Stay tuned!

Where is Wednesday Addams' backpack from in the Netflix show? Picture: Netflix

Where to buy Enid's pink fluffy heart backpack

The exact backpack that Enid wears while at school is the Mini Alba Heart Backpack by Skinnydip. For the show, it appears as though the costume team replaced the black straps and handle on the original version with pink ones.

Unfortunately, Enid's exact backpack is now sold out on Skinnydip, ASOS and all other outlets that stock the brand.

There are plenty of dupes and alternatives available to buy, though. So if you're desperate to get your hands on a fluffy pink mini backpack for Enid cosplay or everyday use, there's several similar options available to buy at Claire's.

Where to buy Enid's pink fluffy backpack in Wednesday? Picture: Netflix

