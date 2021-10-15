Who is Mark Blum? You season 3 pays tribute to Mr. Mooney actor

15 October 2021, 17:24 | Updated: 15 October 2021, 17:27

By Katie Louise Smith

The Mr. Mooney actor sadly passed away in March 2020.

You season 3 has arrived on Netflix, and the end of the first episode pays tribute to late actor Mark Blum.

Mark Blum played the role of Mr. Mooney, the bookstore owner, in You season 1. Mooney acted as Joe Goldberg's surrogate father figure who took him and taught him everything he knows. Viewers get to know Mooney through Joe's flashbacks in the first 10 episodes of the series.

Blum sadly passed away in March 2020, at the age of 69. His cause of death was due to coronavirus complications.

Who did Mark Blum play in Netflix's You?

Who is Mark Blum? You season 3 pays tribute to Mr. Mooney actor
Who is Mark Blum? You season 3 pays tribute to Mr. Mooney actor. Picture: Netflix

Mark's death was sadly confirmed by tweet from Rebecca Damon, executive vice president of The Playwrights Horizon theatre group, who wrote: “It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus."

The actor appeared in several movies and TV shows before becoming known to You viewers as Mr. Mooney.

On TV, he appeared in shows like NYPD Blue, Almost Family, Billions, Tommy, The Good Fight and Elementary. He also recently played Bill Lockhart in HBO's Succession and Union Bob in Mozart in the Jungle.

His last on-screen performance was in 2020's Sister of the Groom.

Mark Blum plays Mr. Mooney in You season 1
Mark Blum plays Mr. Mooney in You season 1. Picture: Netflix

Mark Blum appeared as Mr. Mooney a handful of times in You season 1. He also appears in flashbacks in season 2 as well.

At the end of season 1, viewers find out that Mr. Mooney was still alive but had suffered a stroke and is now paralysed and unable to speak. Joe claims to have saved him after finding him lying on the floor unable to move.

Fans believed there may have been more to Mooney and Joe's long history, with theories swirling that the latter perhaps attempted and failed to murder Mooney who knew too much about all of his secrets.

READ MORE: You season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Who dies in You season 3? A complete list

Who dies in You season 3? A complete list of every death

Will there be a You season 4?

Will there be a You season 4? Netflix has already renewed the series

News

What happened to Ellie in You? She's still in Joe's life

Is Ellie in You season 3? Here's what happens to Jenna Ortega's character
You season 3: Is Madre Linda a real place? Here's where it was filmed

Is Madre Linda a real place? Here's where You season 3 was filmed
Veronica Green on the Drag Race Yearbook

Drag Race UK's Veronica Green says she's "ignoring" A'Whora's apology texts | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Trending on PopBuzz

Ashnikko on Potrait Mode

Ashnikko reveals what their fans were nearly called | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Can we guess if you're British or American based on your sense of humour?

QUIZ: Can we guess if you're British or American based on your sense of humour?
Robin Williams' daughter Zelda tells fans to stop sending her the viral impression video

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda tells fans to stop sending her the viral impression video

Celeb

Billie Eilish calls out Jimmy Kimmel for making her look "stupid"

Billie Eilish calls out Jimmy Kimmel for making her look "stupid"

Billie Eilish

Victoria Scone on the Drag Race Yearbook

Drag Race UK's Victoria Scone reveals Snatch Game choice and spills tea on Krystal Versace drama | PopBuzz Meets

Video

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale