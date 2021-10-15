Who is Mark Blum? You season 3 pays tribute to Mr. Mooney actor

By Katie Louise Smith

The Mr. Mooney actor sadly passed away in March 2020.

You season 3 has arrived on Netflix, and the end of the first episode pays tribute to late actor Mark Blum.

Mark Blum played the role of Mr. Mooney, the bookstore owner, in You season 1. Mooney acted as Joe Goldberg's surrogate father figure who took him and taught him everything he knows. Viewers get to know Mooney through Joe's flashbacks in the first 10 episodes of the series.

Blum sadly passed away in March 2020, at the age of 69. His cause of death was due to coronavirus complications.

Who did Mark Blum play in Netflix's You?

Who is Mark Blum? You season 3 pays tribute to Mr. Mooney actor. Picture: Netflix

Mark's death was sadly confirmed by tweet from Rebecca Damon, executive vice president of The Playwrights Horizon theatre group, who wrote: “It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus."

The actor appeared in several movies and TV shows before becoming known to You viewers as Mr. Mooney.

On TV, he appeared in shows like NYPD Blue, Almost Family, Billions, Tommy, The Good Fight and Elementary. He also recently played Bill Lockhart in HBO's Succession and Union Bob in Mozart in the Jungle.

His last on-screen performance was in 2020's Sister of the Groom.

Mark Blum plays Mr. Mooney in You season 1. Picture: Netflix

Mark Blum appeared as Mr. Mooney a handful of times in You season 1. He also appears in flashbacks in season 2 as well.

At the end of season 1, viewers find out that Mr. Mooney was still alive but had suffered a stroke and is now paralysed and unable to speak. Joe claims to have saved him after finding him lying on the floor unable to move.

Fans believed there may have been more to Mooney and Joe's long history, with theories swirling that the latter perhaps attempted and failed to murder Mooney who knew too much about all of his secrets.

