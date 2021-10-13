You season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be a You season 4? Netflix have renewed the show for a fourth season! Here's everything we know so far...

Oh Joe Goldberg, how we've missed you. You season 3 is almost here, which means it's time to dive back into the twisted world of the ol' baseball cap stalker himself (played by Penn Badgley) and his equally disturbing wife Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti).

We know, we know... You season 3 hasn't even been released yet but for those that are already desperate to find out if we'll be getting another season of the show after season 3, we have some good news.

Thankfully, You season 4 has just been renewed by Netflix! The news was confirmed just two days before the release of You season 3. Sera Gamble, the show's creator, has also already hinted at the future of the series – and there's also another book on the way from author Caroline Kepnes.

Here's everything we know so far about what could possibly happen next in You season 4, and where the world of Joe Goldberg will lead us to in the future.

Will there be a You season 4?

You season 4 renewed at Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Has You season 4 been confirmed?

Yes! You season 4 has been renewed at Netflix. The renewal was confirmed a few days before season 3 was released.

Back in 2020, creator Sera Gamble also revealed that she sees the show continuing on for many more seasons.

"I never like to jinx things by being too specific one way or the other," she said. "I will say that we have a lot of stories still to tell. I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons."

She continued: "That being said, it's a tough TV landscape right now. There's about 10 billion TV shows and orders are shorter and there's more competition, so we never really save anything for later seasons. Our rule of thumb is always just if we have a great idea we're going to give it to you right now. Because we believe in the world that Caroline [Kepnes, author of the original book series on which the show is based] gave us and we believe in these characters, we just know they'll keep finding really fucked up shit to get into."

You season 4 release date: When will it come out on Netflix?

There's currently no confirmation about You season 4's release date just yet. Fans will be able to get a better idea of a potential release date once production begins on the fourth season.

Hopefully there won’t be any drastic pandemic filming delays this time around, which means production time will be shorter. If the show begins production soon, you could expect a potential late 2022 release date for season 4.

Hello, you.



For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/mIqXwvUDIl — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2021

Will there be another You book? Is a fourth You book coming?

Good news – author Caroline Kepnes is has confirmed that a fourth book is on the way.

The fourth You novel, which is currently untitled, was confirmed back in 2019. Kepnes released the third book in the series earlier this year and is still currently writing book 4.

If you’ve already read the third novel, then you may have some idea of where Kepnes’ story is heading next. However, the Netflix series tends to deviate from the original source material so it’s unclear just how heavily the fourth book will influence the fourth season of the show.

You season 4 cast: Who will return?

Well, you know as well as we do that the answer to that question all depends on who makes it out of season 3 alive.

Seeing as the show is first and foremost about Joe Goldberg, it’s probably likely that Penn Badgley will return as our fave stalker/serial killer. But we won't know that for sure until the final second of season 3.

Beyond that, we won’t know exactly who will return until we find out what happens at the end of the third season. Like season 1 and 2's endings, expect there to be huge plot twists and explosive moments.

You season 4 plot: What will happen next?

Again, we won’t know for sure what will happen next until we see the final episode of season 3.

Caroline Kepnes’ fourth You book is not yet finished so fans will just have to sit tight to wait and see what could possibly happen in the next instalment.

If you’ve read Kepnes’ third You novel ‘You Love Me’, you may already have some ideas and theories about the future of Joe Goldberg. But seeing as the show tends to switch it up from the novels quite a bit, fans of the TV show won’t be able to speculate until they watch the final episode of season 3.

READ MORE: Penn Badgley says playing Joe in You season 3 was "difficult" now he’s a dad