Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo tease 13 Going On 30 sequel

3 March 2022, 08:56 | Updated: 3 March 2022, 11:52

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Now would be a great time to make a sequel to 13 Going on 30."

Good news! Everyone's favourite 2004 rom-com, 13 Going On 30, might be getting a sequel.

13 Going On 30 is one of the greats. Ariana Grande even used it in her iconic 'Thank U, Next' music video, so you know it's a cinematic masterpiece. The story follows 13-year-old Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) who becomes stuck in a 30-year-old woman's body after making a birthday wish.

Since the movie's release, fans of the cult classic have been dying for a second movie. Now 18 years later, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo (who played Matt, Jenna's friend and romantic interest) have reunited for Netflix's upcoming comedy The Adam Project.

READ MORE: 13 Going On 30's Christa Allen recreates iconic Jennifer Garner scene on TikTok

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo tease 13 Going On 30 sequel.
Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo tease 13 Going On 30 sequel. Picture: Alamy

The Adam Project centres on time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) who is forced to team up with his 12-year-old self in order to save his future after accidentally crash-landing in 2022.

Jen and Mark, who play young Adam's parents, have remained friends all these years and are currently promoting the movie. In a recent interview both hinted there could be more joint projects in store for them.

First, Jen told Good Morning America how their roles in The Adam Project just felt like a continuation of Jenna and Matty's relationship. She said: "It really adds to the feeling of the movie. And it really does feel like a continuation of the movie." Mark agreed, and added: "It’s like Matty and Jenna tied the knot...again."

Mark then said that it's the perfect time for a little 13 Going On 30 sequel. He added: "It’s kinda crazy. I don’t know, but now would be a great time to make a sequel to 13 Going on 30."

Jen continued: "Yeah. We were thinking maybe '50 Going on 80.'"

13 Going On 30
13 Going On 30. Picture: Alamy

So there you have it. The stars of 13 Going On 30 and the people have spoken. Now, give us what we want Columbia Pictures!

