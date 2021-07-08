Black Widow release time: Here's what time it comes out on Disney+

By Katie Louise Smith

Black Widow will be released on Disney+ on Friday July 9th. Here's what time it's released in your country.

After years of waiting, Scarlett Johansson's solo Black Widow movie is finally here and fans are about to watch the MCU star return for one last time as Natasha Romanoff alongside a stellar cast, including Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and O-T Fagbenle.

Black Widow takes place after the events of Civil War, with Natasha on the run. While in hiding, Nat is forced to confront her dangerous Red Room past, which ultimately leads her to reunite with her 'family', her little sister Yelena Belova, her father figure, the Red Guardian Alexei Shostakov and Melina Voskatoff, her mother-figure.

The Marvel movie will be released in cinemas as well as on Disney+ – but what time does it come out?

As always, Disney+ will be releasing Black Widow across the world at the same time (12:00 AM Pacific Time/3:00 AM Eastern Time), although the exact time will it will appear on your Disney+ account depends on where you live, and your corresponding time zone.

What time does Black Widow come out on Disney+?

Black Widow release time: Here's when it comes out on Disney+. Picture: Marvel Studios, BFA / Walt Disney Studios

Here's what time Black Widow is released in your country

Marvel's Black Widow will be released on July 9th, with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the usual Disney+ 12:00AM PT/3:00 AM ET release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 3:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

What time does Black Widow come out on Disney+? Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

How much does it cost to watch Black Widow on Disney+?

Black Widow will be released on Disney+ as well as in cinemas. But if you want to stream the movie on Disney+ in the comfort of your own home, you'll have to pay a one-time Premier Access fee on top of your membership fee.

To watch Black Widow on Disney+ you will need a Disney+ subscription and you'll need to pay £19.99/$29.99 (USD) for Premier Access.

The good news is that once you've paid the Premier Access fee, you can rewatch the movie as many times as you like as there is no rewatch limit for Disney+ subscribers.

