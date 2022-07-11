Chris Hemsworth reveals his brother Liam Hemsworth was almost cast as Thor

By Jazmin Duribe

"He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his brother Liam Hemsworth was almost cast as Thor.

Chris plays the former King of Asgard Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Aussie actor recently reprised his role in the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released on July 8. It's hard to imagine Thor being anyone other than Chris, but the role very nearly went to his younger brother Liam.

In case you didn't know there are three Hemsworth brothers – Chris, Liam and Luke – and all three of them have gone into acting. Luke, who is the eldest, has actually had small parts in both Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, but Liam was almost the man himself.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth panics as he tries to name every Marvel film in ONE minute

Chris Hemsworth reveals his brother Liam Hemsworth was almost cast as Thor. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Marvel

Speaking about which other actor he would like to play a variant of Thor in the MCU, Chris told MensXP: "My little brother (Liam Hemsworth) almost got cast as Thor. He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so I don’t know I could cross paths with him. That will be fun."

Chris actually elaborated on that in an interview with WIRED. "I auditioned for Thor many years ago – maybe 11 or 12 years ago – and I didn't get a call back," he explained.

"I think my audition sucked. I think that was the response I got. And then my younger brother auditioned and he got down to the last five people and then didn't get it. And they were like, 'Look, he’s great, but he’s a bit young.'"

"My manager then said, 'Well, he does have an older brother,' which was me."

He continued: "I came back in, re-auditioned a few times, and just had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more sort of motivation that my little brother got a look in and I hadn't."