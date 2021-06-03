The Conjuring 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on HBO Max

3 June 2021, 12:03

By Katie Louise Smith

The Conjuring 3 will be released on HBO Max on June 4th. Here's what time it becomes available to stream in the United States.

Ready for the next instalment of The Conjuring franchise? Of course you are! Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are set to return as everyone's favourite paranormal investigator couple Ed and Lorraine Warren in the third movie of the series, called The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Thanks to WarnerMedia's decision to release The Conjuring 3 in cinemas and on their HBO Max streaming service at the same time, fans of the franchise will be able to watch it online as soon as midnight PT on June 4th.

Here's everything you need to know about the The Conjuring 3 release time on HBO Max, and where and how to watch it.

When does The Conjuring 3 come out on HBO Max?

The Conjuring 3: HBO Max release time revealed
The Conjuring 3: HBO Max release time revealed. Picture: Warner Bros./New Line Cinema

The Conjuring 3 release time on HBO Max: When does it come out?

The Conjuring 3, or The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, will be released on June 4th. It will premiere on HBO Max on the same as the United States theatrical release. Much like Netflix, HBO Max tend to release their new movies and shows at midnight Pacific Time.

  • The Conjuring 3 will be released on HBO Max at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET

So, if you'd rather avoid heading out to cinema, you can either stay up late for a midnight screening of the movie in the comfort of your own home, get up really early for a spooky devil's hour screening or save Ed and Lorraine Warren next paranormal adventure for Friday night.

Viewers will need to be an HBO Max subscriber to stream the film. You can sign up here.

Will The Conjuring 3 be available to watch online internationally?

Unfortunately, The Conjuring 3 is an HBO Max exclusive, which means it will only be available to stream online in the United States, and in certain US territories.

The movie has already been released in cinemas in a handful of countries, including the UK, Ireland, Italy, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia, Mexico and South Korea.

On June 4th, it will be released in cinemas in even more countries across Europe as well as Canada and the United States.

It will hit cinemas in France, the Netherlands, Russia and Poland on 9th, 10th and 11th June. Germany and Singapore will have to wait until July 1st to see it on the big screen, if you feel comfortable enough to do so.

Will The Conjuring 3 be on Netflix?

Nope! The film will not be available to stream on Netflix as it is an HBO Max exclusive. It might one day appear on the streaming service but don't count on it arriving anytime soon.

