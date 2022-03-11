Pixar staff slam Disney for censoring LGBTQ+ representation from their movies

By Jazmin Duribe

"We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were."

Pixar employees have criticised Disney's response to Florida's Don't Say Gay bill and accused them of censoring LGBTQ representation in films.

Under the harmful bill, which is actually called House Bill 1557, all discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity "in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards" will be banned. Parents will also be able to sue any school or teacher that has these discussions.

Recently, reports alleged that Disney had backed the bill by donating to every sponsor and co-sponsor of the bill. However, Disney's CEO Bob Chapek said the company was "opposed to the bill from the outset" but decided not to say it publicly.

Pixar staff slam Disney for censoring LGBTQ+ representation from their movies. Picture: Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

He then sent an internal memo to Disney staff saying "the best way for our company to bring about lasting change is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create, and the diverse community organizations we support".

This has infuriated Pixar employees who clapped back at Disney's response to the bill in a letter from "Leadership from the LGBTQIA+ Employees of Pixar & Their Allies" which was obtained by Variety.

The letter read: "We are writing because we are disappointed, hurt, afraid, and angry. In regards to Disney's financial involvement with legislators behind the Don't Say Gay bill, we hoped that our company would show up for us. But it didn't."

The letter then claims that Disney has a history of censoring LGBTQ representation in films. In 2020, Pixar's Onward featured its first gay character named Officer Spector (voiced by Lena Waithe) but the character's involvement in the main story was considered minor.

The letter continued: "We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were. Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney's behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.

"Even if creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, we are being barred from creating it. Beyond the 'inspiring content' that we aren't even allowed to create, we require action."

The letter then demanded that Disney "immediately withdraw all financial support from the legislators behind the Don't Say Gay bill, to fully denounce this legislation publicly, and to make amends for their financial involvement".

Chapek told Disney shareholders he would be meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and pledged $5 million to the Human Rights Campaign and other charitable organisations. However, HRC refused Disney's donation until it sees them take a tougher stance on calling out bills like this that are harmful to LGBTQ+ youth.

Read the full letter below.

A Statement to Leadership from the LGBTQIA+ Employees of Pixar & Their Allies.

We are writing because we are disappointed, hurt, afraid, and angry. In regards to Disney's financial involvement with legislators behind the "Don't Say Gay" bill, we hoped that our company would show up for us. But it didn't.

Monday's email, "Our Unwavering Commitment to the LGBTQ+ Community", rang hollow. It began with the claim that Disney has a long history of supporting the LGBT community, but Disney Parks did not officially host Pride until 2019, in Paris alone. Disney has a history of shutting down fan-created Pride events in the parks, even removing same-sex couples for dancing together in the 1980's. Additionally, Disney began capitalizing on Pride in 2018 with The Rainbow Mickey Collection, (while de-emphasizing the terms like LGBTQ+ and not even featuring explicitly LGBTQIA+ pieces such as Pride flag pins until 2021). To this end, it feels terrible to be a part of a company that makes money from Pride merch when it chooses to "step back" in times of our greatest need, when our rights are at risk.

The second claim stated that "corporate statements do very little to change outcomes or minds". However, the very email making this claim opened with a corporate statement regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Eight days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Disney paused the release of theatrical films in Russia and announced "We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation." Following the siege on the capital in 2021, Disney stopped all political donations to members of Congress who had objected to the presidential election results. In 2016, Disney told the state of Georgia: "We will plan to take our business elsewhere should any legislation allowing discriminatory practices be signed into state law" in response to the controversial Religious Liberty bill. By taking a stand, Disney directly affected the legislative outcome in Georgia. It has been proven that Disney's corporate statements can and do make a difference.

Finally, we come to the push for Content as the answer. We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were. Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney's behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar. Even if creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, we are being barred from creating it. Beyond the "inspiring content" that we aren't even allowed to create, we require action.

We are calling on Disney leadership to immediately withdraw all financial support from the legislators behind the "Don't Say Gay" bill, to fully denounce this legislation publicly, and to make amends for their financial involvement. While signing on to donate to the HRC is a step in the correct direction, the shareholder meeting on Wednesday made it clear that this is not enough. Throughout the shareholder meeting, Disney did not take a hard stance in support of the LGBTQIA+ community, they instead attempted to placate "both sides" - and did not condemn hateful messages shared during the question and answer portion of the meeting. This is not what it means to "unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities."

Disney taking a stand by honoring their company values has changed the course of legislation in the past. If Disney is true in its values, it will take a decisive public stand against the discriminatory legislation occurring in Florida and offer tangible support for the LGBTQIA+ communities affected by bigoted legislation sweeping the country. Stand against this bill in Florida and against the similar bills in South Carolina, Arizona, Virginia, and Tennessee. Stand against the transphobic legislation in Texas, Iowa, Utah, Kansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, and Alabama. Many hateful groups are attempting to eradicate us through legislation - we need you to stand with us entirely, not in empty words.

This matter is not something that can wait until Reimagine Tomorrow in April, or Pride Month in June. This matter needs to be addressed now. This is urgent. 42% of LGBTQIA+ youth seriously considered suicide in 2021, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth, with a large factor being the lack of support that these discriminatory legislations enable. Disney claims to care for the welfare of children, but supporting politicians like this directly hurts one of their most vulnerable audiences. There are lives at stake and Disney's support could save those lives. "We still have more work to do," your email said. This is that work.

Signed with Pride,

The LGBTQIA+ employees of Pixar, and their allies