Don't Look Up director Adam McKay addresses editing mistake after viral TikTok spots film crew

30 December 2021, 12:03 | Updated: 30 December 2021, 12:15

Don't Look Up is now Netflix's most-watched movie in 88 of the 89 countries it serves.

Don't Look Up director Adam McKay has addressed the editing mistake that was spotted by viewers.

Don't Look Up hit Netflix on December 24 and it's already become the most-watched movie on the platform worldwide. The story centres on two astronomers who discover a destructive comet that will kill civilisation is coming towards Earth. However, the president doesn't believe them so they embark on a media tour to warn the public.

The highly-anticipated comedy features an all-star cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and even Ariana Grande, and has already bagged four 2022 Golden Globe nominations including one for Best Picture.

Don't Look Up director Adam McKay addresses editing mistake after viral TikTok spots film crew
Don't Look Up director Adam McKay addresses editing mistake after viral TikTok spots film crew. Picture: Netflix, @sightpicture via TikTok

However, eagle-eyed fans found that the film's crew could be seen wearing face masks behind Jennifer Lawrence and Timotheé Chalamet's characters around 1 hour and 28 minutes into the movie. According to a viral TikTok, the crew could be seen for "three or four frames".

Some argued if the blip was intentional or a genuine mistake in the comment section. One person commented: "Um it's a mockumentary. You're supposed to see them." Another added: "That's the part where you weren't supposed to look up."

Adam McKay has now addressed the mishap and revealed that the mistake was actually intentional. In response to an article about the edit on Twitter, he tweeted: "Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience." (Don't Look Up was filmed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Well, this is just the perfect excuse to watch Don't Look Up again to see if we can spot the edit…

Did you spot the film crew in Don't Look Up?

