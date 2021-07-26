Easy A sequel is in the works with "characters from the original" returning

By Katie Louise Smith

Easy A star Aly Michalka revealed: "It would be kind of like a new retelling but you'd see some of the characters from the original come back into the story."

Everybody knows that Easy A is one of, if not the best, '00s teen movies – and now it looks like we might be getting a sequel.

Easy A starred Emma Stone as Olive Prenderghast, a high school student who soon becomes the talk of the school after a lie she told her best friend about losing her virginity gets overheard and spread around. The movie was a huge box office success, cementing Stone as a true Hollywood star. Ever since then, fans have been wondering whether or not a sequel would ever be made.

Back in 2019, news of a spin-off was reported, but nothing has been said about it since. Now, Aly Michalka, who played Olive's BFF Rhiannon Abernathy, has revealed that the Easy A sequel in still in talks, and teased what fans can expect if it finally makes it to the big screen.

Is there going to be an Easy A sequel?

Aly Michalka confirms Easy A sequel is in the works. Picture: Screen Gems via Alamy

Speaking to E! News, Aly revealed that the news of an Easy A sequel/spin-off movie was "semi-real".

"There are talks that there might be a sequel," she confirmed to the outlet, adding: "It would be kind of like a new retelling but you'd see some of the characters from the original come back into the story."

Basically, a sequel (of sorts) is (kind of) in the works, but nothing has been confirmed or put into production just yet.

Seeing as the original film came out well over 10 year ago now, it's unclear which actors will be up for returning if the film goes ahead. Stars like Emma Stone (Olive), Penn Badgley (good ol' Woodchuck Todd) and Amanda Bynes (Marianne) may not return, but based on the fact that Aly Michalka has some intel on the sequel's set up, could it be possible that Rhiannon will return?

Emma Stone and Aly Michalka as Olive and Rhiannon in Easy A. Picture: Screen Gems via Alamy

Back in 2019, Variety first reported that an Easy A spin-off was in the works, with original screenwriter Bert Royal being hired by Screen Gems to create another movie.

At the time, the spin-off was said to be in "early development". It was also reportedly set to take place at the same high school with a new batch of students tackling some of the same issues.

