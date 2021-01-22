Will there be a Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

By Sam Prance

All the Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 release date, cast, trailer, spoiler information and news we know so far.

Fate: The Winx Saga is finally out on Netflix and fans are already wondering if we'll get a second season of the teen drama.

Fate: The Winx Saga is a modern, live-action adaptation of the popular, Italian cartoon series Winx Club. The new show tells the story of Bloom (Abigail Cowen), a teenager who's just found that she's a fire fairy. After discovering her powers, Bloom begins studying at Alfea, alongside other magical young adults, including Sky (Danny Griffin), who instantly falls for her.

Season 1 ends on a massive cliffhanger. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about the future of the fantasy series.

When does Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 come out on Netflix?

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news. Picture: Netflix

As it stands, there is no official confirmation as to whether or not Fate: The Winx Saga will be returning for a second season on Netflix. However, The Wrap has reported that it's on the cards: "An individual with knowledge tells The Wrap that there should be a Season 2, the hope is in fact to bring Flora into 'Fate: The Winx Saga'".

Netflix often take up to two months to announce whether or not their shows have been renewed, so it's likely that we won't know for sure for another few weeks.

When is the Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 release date?

Since Fate: The Winx Saga hasn't been officially renewed just yet, there's no release date at the moment. That being said, Netflix tend to release new seasons of their shows on an annual basis, so it's possible that Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 could arrive on Netflix as soon as January 2022.

Given that the first season is only six episodes long, it's also possible that Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 could be filmed quickly and even come out at some point later this year. It will likely all depend on how much the coronavirus pandemic affects filming.

WARNING: FATE: THE WINX SAGA SEASON 1 SPOILERS BELOW

Who will be in the Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 cast?

Again, there's no concrete information regarding the Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 cast just yet but we reckon that all of the characters who are still alive will be back for more. In other words, expect to see Abigail Cowen (Bloom), Danny Griffin (Sky), Hannah van der Westhuysen (Stella), Elisha Applebaum (Musa), Precious Mustapha (Aisha) and Eliot Salt (Terra) return.

We also think that Sadie Soverall (Beatrix), Theo Graham (Dane), Freddie Thorp (Riven), Jacob Dudman (Sam) and Robert James-Collier (Silva) will all be back. The creators have also teased that there are plans to introduce Flora to the series. However, there's no word just yet on who will play her.

What will happen in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

It's unclear exactly what will happen in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 but we will likely see Bloom, Stella, Musa, Aisha and Terra fight Rosalind (Lesley Sharpe), who has taken over Alfea after murdering Farah (Eve Best). Meanwhile, we imagine that Beatrix, Riven and Dane will cause more trouble.

We'll also no doubt see if Bloom and Sky become an official couple and how Terra's cousin Flora fits in with the rest of the characters.

Is there a Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 trailer?

There's no Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 trailer just yet but we shall update you as soon as there is one.