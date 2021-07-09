Fear Street Part Two: 1978 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix movie

By Katie Louise Smith

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is full of '70s hits from artists like David Bowie, The Runaways, Thelma Houston and more. Here's all the songs in the soundtrack.

Ready for round two? Of course, you are. Netflix have just released the second part of the Fear Street trilogy and it's got another iconic soundtrack.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 picks up after the events of Fear Street Part One: 1994, continuing the saga of Sarah Fier and the cursed town of Shadyside. Fear Street 1978 takes us back in time to Camp Nightwing, with Sadie Sink playing a young Ziggy Berman and Emily Rudd as her sister Cindy.

Much like Fear Street Part One's soundtrack that was littered with iconic bops from the '90s, Fear Street Part Two is stacked with bangers from the '70s. David Bowie, The Runaways, Kansas, Thelma Houston... Find all the songs from the Fear Street Part Two: 1978 soundtrack right here.

READ MORE: Fear Street 1994 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix movie

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix movie. Picture: Netflix

Nirvana - 'The Man Who Sold The World (From MTV Unplugged)'

Neil Diamond - 'Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show'

The Runaways - 'Cherry Bomb'

Captain & Tennille - 'Love Will Keep Us Together'

Cat Stevens - 'Bitterblue'

Jordyn DiNatale - 'You Always Hurt The One You Love'

Blue Öyster Cult - '(Don't Fear) The Reaper'

Cat Stevens - 'The First Cut Is The Deepest'

Kansas - 'Carry On Wayward Son'

David Bowie - 'Moonage Daydream'

Thelma Houston - 'Don't Leave Me This Way'

Buzzcocks - 'Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shoulnd't've?!)'

The Mills Brothers - 'You Always Hurt the One You Love'

Velvet Underground - 'Sweet Jane'

David Bowie - 'The Man Who Sold the World'

Foghat - 'Slow Ride'

READ MORE: Kiana Madeira: 13 facts about the Fear Street actress you should know