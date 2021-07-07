Gossip Girl release time: Here's what time it comes out on HBO Max

By Katie Louise Smith

What time is Gossip Girl released on HBO Max? Here's when every episode of Gossip Girl will be released on HBO Max.

Nine years after the original Gossip Girl series ended with a Dan Humphrey-shaped bombshell, life on the Upper East Side is finally about to return to our screens with some brand new faces.

Yes, dear readers, the new Gossip Girl series is finally here, and new episodes will be airing on HBO Max every Thursday.

Starring a cast that includes the likes of Thomas Doherty, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Zión Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock and more, the new Gossip Girl is set to bring drama, scandal, sex, salacious gossip and the highest of high fashion back into our lives, and into the lives of a whole new generation.

But what time are new Gossip Girl episodes released? Here's everything you need to know about the HBO release time.

Gossip Girl release time on HBO Max: When does it come it? Picture: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, HBO Max

Here's what time Gossip Girl is released in your country

Gossip Girl will be released on July 8th on HBO Max. Much like Netflix, HBO Max tend to release their new movies and shows at midnight Pacific Time. The exact release time of each new episode of the new Gossip Girl series depends on where you live in the United States, or your current/corresponding time zone.

United States Pacific Time (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States Central Time (CT) - 02:00 AM

United States Eastern Time (ET) - 03:00 AM

HBO Max is currently only available to watch in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Viewers will need to be an HBO Max subscriber to stream the show. You can sign up here.

When is the next episode of Gossip Girl on HBO Max?

The first episode of Gossip Girl will air on Thursday July 8th. After that, fans will get to watch a new episode every week. There are 10 episodes in the first season.

The next episode of Gossip Girl (episode 2) will air on Thursday July 15th. It will be released on HBO Max at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET.

Here are the released dates of the first six Gossip Girl episodes:

July 8 - Episode 1, 'Just Another Girl on the MTA'

July 15 - Episode 2, 'She’s Having a Maybe'

July 22 - Episode 3, 'Lies Wide Shut'

July 29 - Episode 4, 'Fire Walks With Z'

August 5 - Episode 5, 'Hope Stinks'

August 12 - Episode 6, 'Parentsite'

It's not yet been confirmed when the remaining 4 episodes will air on HBO Max.

Where can you watch the new Gossip Girl? Is it on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the only place you will be able to watch the new episodes of Gossip Girl is on HBO Max, as it's an HBO Max TV show. It will not be available to watch on Netflix.

The first episode of the new series will also air on The CW on Friday July 9th at 9PM. Variety also reports that episode 1 will also be available to stream on The CW app. There's currently no confirmation whether the rest of the season will be made available on The CW's digital platforms.

How to watch Gossip Girl in the UK

For UK viewers, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that the new Gossip Girl is coming to the UK, but the bad news is that it might be a while before it hits our screens.

Gossip Girl will be available to watch on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer. However, the BBC have said that it will be available to watch "later this year".

It's currently unclear *when* the new Gossip Girl will be available to watch in the UK.

How to watch Gossip Girl in Canada

For Canadian viewers, the new Gossip Girl will be available to watch on Crave. A Crave spokesperson confirmed to Narcity that the series will be "rolling out the same time as the US, premiering July 8 with new episodes weekly on Thursdays."

To watch the new Gossip Girl on Crave, you will need to be a subscriber with a streaming package that includes HBO. Subscriptions to that particular service will cost you $19.98 a month plus tax. There is also a free one week trial available.

For even more Gossip Girl news, updates and spoilers, head over here.