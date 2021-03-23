Hannah Montana fans are convinced she is coming back for her 15th anniversary

By Sam Prance

Hannah Montana's social media accounts have just been updated and Miley Cyrus has even hinted at a reboot or a reunion.

Sweet niblets! It looks like Disney might be planning something incredible for Hannah Montana's 15th anniversary this week.

It's hard to believe it but tomorrow (Mar 24) marks exactly 15 years since the very first episode of Hannah Montana aired on the Disney Channel. The show not only introduced us to relatable teen queen Miley Stewart and her superstar alter ego, but it also helped turn Miley Cyrus into an icon in her own right and fans have been begging for a reboot ever since it ended.

Now, fans are certain that their dreams may come true. Hannah Montana's social media accounts have just been updated.

Hannah Montana fans are convinced she is coming back for her 15th anniversary. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, @hannahmontana via Instagram

In 2019, eagle-eyed Hannah Montana fans noticed that a brand new Instagram account appeared with @hannahmontana as a handle. If that weren't exciting enough, Miley Cyrus followed the account and people began speculating that a reboot of the show could be in the works. Nothing materialised at the time but now it looks like something is happening.

Ahead of the show's 15th anniversary tomorrow, the Hannah Montana Instagram account now has a new profile picture and a bio that reads: "Your favorite teen pop sensation since 2006. Teen by day. opstar by night. Malibu, CA. Life’s what you make it. Let’s make it rock." A @hannahmontana Twitter account with the same bio has also materialised.

On top of that, Disney+ have just added a new banner to their site titled "Hannah Montana: The Collection" with the caption: "Celebrate the 15th Anniversary." The Hannah Montana Instagram account also commented under Billie Eilish's recent blonde reveal by writing: "I knew I was missing a wig."

In other words, it looks like a reboot, a concert or a cast reunion could be on the way. Naturally, fans are convinced that something is happening and they've got "HANNAH IS COMING" trending on Twitter.

HANNAH MONTANA IS COMING pic.twitter.com/HYY5UWh0fY — 𝑳 (@MileyDinasty) March 22, 2021

not hannah commenting omg pic.twitter.com/nr7cdUf8oo — Hannah Montana (@OCHannahMontana) March 17, 2021

The queen of an entire generation is coming back!



Hannah Montana Is Coming pic.twitter.com/ifM29UZ90v — miley data (@datamileycyrus) March 22, 2021

CAME BACK TO THE TL TO FIND THIS BYW WTFKSKSKD HANNAH MONTANA IS COMING pic.twitter.com/M6ahZBBFuU — sehar⁴ (@mileyqueenley) March 22, 2021

HANNAH MONTANA IS COMING pic.twitter.com/LrY10cvKwK — 𝑳 (@MileyDinasty) March 22, 2021

In a 2020 interview with Carolina With Greg T In The Morning, Miley said that she's ready to bring Hannah back. She teased: "You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time. She’s just in storage collecting dust and I’m ready to whip her out. The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point."

BRING ON TOMORROW!

What do you think is happening?