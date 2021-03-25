Hannah Montana’s Rockstar ID generator reveals what your rockstar name is

25 March 2021, 11:15

By Sam Prance

In honour of Hannah Montana's 15th anniversary, you can now find out what your Rockstar name is.

Yippee ki yay! Hannah Montana is back and she's just created a Rockstar ID generator so that you can join in on all the fun.

Yesterday (Mar 24) marked 15 years since Hannah Montana debuted on the Disney Channel in 2006. To celebrate the iconic occasion, Miley Cyrus wrote a moving letter about how much Hannah Montana means to her. The official Hannah Montana Twitter account also reacted to Miley's post by tweeting: "Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade."

If that weren't enough, stars like Joe Jonas, Emily Osment and Selena Gomez were all sent huge flower arrangements from Hannah Montana and the official Hannah Montana Instagram account began sharing Hannahversary posts. To top it all off, Hannah has also launched a Rockstar ID generator which tells fans what their rockstar name is and it's amazing.

How do I find out my Hannah Montana rockstar name?

Hannah Montana launches Rockstar ID generator which reveals your Rockstar name
Hannah Montana launches Rockstar ID generator which reveals your Rockstar name. Picture: DISNEY CHANNEL/JOEL WARREN, Disney

To find out what your rockstar name is all you have to do is visit Hannah's Rockstar ID generator website. The site then gives you a rockstar name that rhymes a first name with a place just like Hannah Montana. Popular ones so far include the likes of Wynona Arizona, Savannah Louisiana, Erika America and Lucky Kentucky but the possibilities are endless.

GET YOUR HANNAH MONTANA ROCKSTAR ID HERE

The generator then asks you to submit your birthday and a photo so that it can create your very own stunning blue, pink and sparkly Rockstar ID. Naturally, fans are living for the generator and people are sharing the funniest ones online. Better yet, Hannah is also retweeting some of them. Here are just a few of the best ones so far.

It's currently unclear if Hannah Montana has anymore plans for her anniversary but fans are hoping for a reboot, a reunion or a concert of some sort. Miley has also teased that she would play Hannah again. Speaking to Carolina With Greg T In The Morning in 2020, Miley said: "I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point."

What name did the Rockstar ID generator give you?

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Is Li Shang bi? Mulan star BD Wong says Li Shang is sexually fluid

Mulan star BD Wong says Li Shang is sexually fluid

Victoria Pedretti

Victoria Pedretti: 13 facts about the Haunting of Bly Manor star you need to know
Evan Peters to play Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix series

Evan Peters to play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy Netflix series
Hannah Montana fans are convinced she is coming back for her 15th anniversary

Hannah Montana fans are convinced she is coming back for her 15th anniversary
RJ Cyler

RJ Cyler: 13 facts about the Sierra Burgess Is A Loser actor you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

Bhad Bhabie hits back at trolls for criticising her abuse allegations video

Bhad Bhabie hits back at trolls for criticising her abuse allegations video

Celeb

QUIZ: Are you Gen Z, Millenial or Zillennial?

QUIZ: Are you Gen Z, Millennial or Zillennial?

Quizzes

Do you have a soulmate or are you destined to be alone?

QUIZ: Do you have a soulmate or are you destined to be alone?

Quizzes

Taylor Swift Vault Songs: Every rumoured feature on Fearless Taylor's Version

Taylor Swift Vault Songs: Every rumoured collab on Fearless Taylor's Version

Taylor Swift

How to enable TikTok dark mode

Here's how to put TikTok on dark mode

Social Media

How to add voice effects on TikTok

How to add voice effects on TikTok

Internet

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale