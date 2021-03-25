Hannah Montana’s Rockstar ID generator reveals what your rockstar name is

By Sam Prance

In honour of Hannah Montana's 15th anniversary, you can now find out what your Rockstar name is.

Yippee ki yay! Hannah Montana is back and she's just created a Rockstar ID generator so that you can join in on all the fun.

Yesterday (Mar 24) marked 15 years since Hannah Montana debuted on the Disney Channel in 2006. To celebrate the iconic occasion, Miley Cyrus wrote a moving letter about how much Hannah Montana means to her. The official Hannah Montana Twitter account also reacted to Miley's post by tweeting: "Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade."

If that weren't enough, stars like Joe Jonas, Emily Osment and Selena Gomez were all sent huge flower arrangements from Hannah Montana and the official Hannah Montana Instagram account began sharing Hannahversary posts. To top it all off, Hannah has also launched a Rockstar ID generator which tells fans what their rockstar name is and it's amazing.

How do I find out my Hannah Montana rockstar name?

Hannah Montana launches Rockstar ID generator which reveals your Rockstar name. Picture: DISNEY CHANNEL/JOEL WARREN, Disney

To find out what your rockstar name is all you have to do is visit Hannah's Rockstar ID generator website. The site then gives you a rockstar name that rhymes a first name with a place just like Hannah Montana. Popular ones so far include the likes of Wynona Arizona, Savannah Louisiana, Erika America and Lucky Kentucky but the possibilities are endless.

GET YOUR HANNAH MONTANA ROCKSTAR ID HERE

The generator then asks you to submit your birthday and a photo so that it can create your very own stunning blue, pink and sparkly Rockstar ID. Naturally, fans are living for the generator and people are sharing the funniest ones online. Better yet, Hannah is also retweeting some of them. Here are just a few of the best ones so far.

Don’t talk to me unless you have a Rockstar ID. 💕 pic.twitter.com/BBnf8nO6qV — Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 25, 2021

Don’t talk to us unless you have a rockstar ID 🤚🏻 pic.twitter.com/0VC6678wjx — princesa (@_xprincessxx) March 24, 2021

It's currently unclear if Hannah Montana has anymore plans for her anniversary but fans are hoping for a reboot, a reunion or a concert of some sort. Miley has also teased that she would play Hannah again. Speaking to Carolina With Greg T In The Morning in 2020, Miley said: "I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point."

What name did the Rockstar ID generator give you?