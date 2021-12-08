Harry Potter and the Cursed Child hints at gay relationship between Albus Severus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy

By Jazmin Duribe

Albus and Scorpius' relationship is "explicitly romantic" in the new Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play…

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has hinted that Harry Potter's son, Albus Severus Potter, might be gay.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the onstage sequel to the beloved Harry Potter movie and book series set 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts. In the play, Harry and Ginny Weasley's second son, Albus, is heading to Hogwarts at the same time as Draco Malfoy's son, Scorpius.

Although their fathers famously hated each other, Albus and Scorpius have an immediate connection. However, Albus and Scorpius' close friendship upsets both of their fathers.

Is Albus Severus Potter gay?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures, Alamy

On Tuesday (Dec 7), Cursed Child returned to Broadway for the first time in over a year with a new format. Instead of being spread across two shows, which totalled five-and-a-half hours, it has been condensed into one 3.5 hour show.

Because a third of the show has been cut, little changes have been made, particularly to the relationship between Albus and Scorpius. Although the original play hinted that their relationship might be a little more than just a friendship, their new relationship has become more "explicitly romantic", a New York Times review states. Meanwhile, Time Out New York said it's "a more or less explicit romance".

There's now a scene where Albus tells his father Harry that Scorpius is "the most important person in my life" and "he might always be the most important". It has also been reported that a conversation between Albus and Scorpius which featured in the original play where they discuss girlfriends has been cut and "every line about Albus getting a girlfriend in that scene is gone". In fact, the "forced straight content" across the board has also reportedly been removed too.

Potterheads have long shipped Albus and Scorpius (dubbed Scorbus by fans) but when the script was first published, its authors were accused of queer-baiting. In response, director John Tiffany said it "would not be appropriate" to make Albus and Scorpius' relationship romantic because the boys are barely teenagers at the start of the production.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Picture: Alamy

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, John said: "We don’t say how [Scorpius] is going to carry on with the rest of his life.

"It is a love story between Scorpius and Albus in lots of ways. But that does not mean it’s sexual. I suppose the whole queerbaiting thing is just people saying ‘I want more representation’ and ‘I want explicit representation’. But also that would become the story."

