Who is Bird Psycho in Heartbreak High season 2? The ending explained

11 April 2024, 14:44

Watch the Heartbreak High bloopers

By Sam Prance

Heartbreak High season 2 revolves around the mystery of the Bird Psycho and their identity is finally revealed in episode 5.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You've started watching Heartbreak High season 2 and you want to find out who the Bird Psycho is? We've got you covered.

Heartbreak High season 2 picks up right where season 1 leaves off. Darren and Ca$h have to navigate whether or not their relationship can still work with Ca$h in jail, Harper prepares to speak out against Chook, Tilla and Jayden in court and Malakai starts to properly question his sexuality and whether or not he's queer after his threesome in season 1.

READ MORE: Heartbreak High season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

However, it's the mystery of the Bird Psycho that's truly at the heart of season 2. Throughout the season a mystery person torments Amerie. Quinni then makes it her mission to discover what is going on and who is responsible.

How does Heartbreak High season 2 end? - SPOILERS BELOW

Who is Bird Psycho in Heartbreak High season 2? The ending explained
Who is Bird Psycho in Heartbreak High season 2? The ending explained. Picture: Netflix

At the end of Heartbreak High season 2 episode 5, it's revealed to viewers that Rowan is Bird Psycho. However, it isn't until the season finale that the other characters find out it's him and we learn why he's been secretly sabotaging Amerie.

After Rowan sees Amerie tell Harper that she is still in love with Malakai at the formal, Rowan runs off hurt. Amerie runs to find him and Rowan then traps Amerie and Harper in a room where he plays them a film. In the film, we learn that Rowan and Amerie first met in a skatepark as kids. Rowan was a lot heavier then and he went by the nickname Spud.

Rowan was obsessed with Amerie but she didn't even know he existed. One day, a bird fell out of a tree and Rowan and Amerie then named it Eggo and began looking after it together. When Eggo died, Rowan and Amerie held a funeral for it. Other kids made fun of them though. To avoid getting bullied, Amerie said it was Spud's idea not hers.

Rowan then ran home and started breaking everything in his room. Scared, his brother ran outside to tell their parents. However, he was killed in a car accident. Rowan thought he'd moved past it, but seeing Amerie at Hartley, he started blaming her for his brother's death and took revenge.

The season ends with Rowan realising he was wrong, apologising. Amerie accepts his apology.

How does Heartbreak High season 2 end?
How does Heartbreak High season 2 end? Picture: Netflix

Will Malakai be in Heartbreak High season 3?

Elsewhere, Malakai decides that he would be better off leaving Hartley. He leaves Amerie a note in her locker and catches a plane to Switzerland without telling anyone about it. Quinni becomes class president and Darren and Ca$h decide that they want to stay together.

Most shockingly though Voss accidentally sets fire to the entire school and gets arrested. If the show gets renewed, season 3 will have to explore whether or not Hartley High can be rebuilt and how that affects all the students involved.

The fire burns Malakai's note to Amerie so she never gets to read it. It's currently unclear whether or not Malakai (Thomas Weatherall) will be back for season 3 or if he's left Hartley High for good.

What do you think will happen in season 3?

READ MORE: Heartbreak High season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

WATCH: Aimee Lou Wood teases The White Lotus season 3 character details with Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan & Aimee Lou Wood Interview Each Other

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Sebastian Croft and Charithra Chandran reveal their favourite movies of all time | PopBuzz Meets

Sebastian Croft and Charithra Chandran reveal their favourite movies of all time | PopBuzz Meets
Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the sequel

Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the sequel
Heartbreak High season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Heartbreak High season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series
Who is Lord Debling in Bridgerton season 3?

Who is Lord Debling in Bridgerton season 3? Is he in the books?

Bridgerton

Zendaya opens up about the weight of being her family's breadwinner as a child

Zendaya opens up about the weight of being her family's breadwinner as a child

Celeb

Trending on PopBuzz

JoJo Siwa says she's an artist not a singer following Karma backlash

JoJo Siwa says she's an artist not a singer following backlash to Olivia Rodrigo cover

Celeb

JoJo Siwa admits to trolling everyone over her viral Karma dance

JoJo Siwa explains how she trolled the internet with viral 'Karma' Dance

Celeb

Drake Bell has defended his mother following backlash to 'Quiet On Set'

Drake Bell defends his mother after backlash following 'Quiet On Set' interview

Heartbreak High season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Heartbreak High season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Suki Waterhouse describes "humbling" experience after giving birth

Suki Waterhouse describes "humbling" experience after giving birth

Celeb

Billie Eilish launches eco-friendly Hit Me Hard And Soft album vinyl variants

Billie Eilish launches eco-friendly Hit Me Hard And Soft album vinyl variants

Billie Eilish

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview