Heartbreak High season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Heartbreak High season 3 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the teen drama.

Heartbreak High season 2 is here and fans are already desperate for more. Will there be Heartbreak High season 3 though?

Ever since Heartbreak High debuted on Netflix in 2022, viewers have been obsessed with it. The raunchy, teen drama is full of heart and humour and people can't get enough of Amerie, Harper, Darren, Quinn, Malakai, Ca$h and the rest of the cast. Season 2 builds even further on the gripping chaos of the first season and it ends on the show's biggest cliffhanger yet.

With that in mind, it's no wonder that people are eager to watch more episodes of the beloved Australian show. Is season 3 in the works though - and will we see more of our Hartley faves? Here's everything we know about Heartbreak High season 3, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's to come in the next season and beyond.

When does Heartbreak High season 3 come out on Prime Video?

Will there be a Heartbreak High season 3?

Netflix are yet to reveal any information regarding a Heartbreak High season 3 release date. That's not necessarily a bad sign though. Netflix usually tend to wait a month or two before renewing shows to see how well they perform. Heartbreak High was initially renewed for season 2 one month after season 1 dropped so we could get an announcement in May.

All seasons of Hearbtreak High have eight episodes so far and we imagine that season 3 will be the same if it happens.

When is the Heartbreak High season 3 release date?

Until we get a renewal announcement, it's unclear when a third season of Heartbreak High will come out. However, season 2 was released one and a half years after the first season so it's possible that season 3 would debut at some point in 2025. Based on previous release schedules, our guess is that a third season could debut around autumn 2025.

WARNING: Heartbreak High season 2 spoilers below

Who will be in the Heartbreak High season 3 cast?

The cast of Heartbreak High didn't vary a great deal between seasons 1 and 2. Taking this into consideration, it seems likely that season 3 would see all the main cast return alongside a couple new faces. However, the end of season 2 leaves the future of Malaki (Thomas Weatherall) in the show up in the air.

With that in mind, the Heartbreak High season 3 cast could be:

Ayesha Madon - Amerie Wadia

James Majoos - Darren Rivers

Chloé Hayden - Quinn “Quinni” Gallagher-Jones

Asher Yasbincek - Harper McLean

Will McDonald - Douglas “Ca$h” Piggott

Gemma Chua-Tran - Sasha So

Bryn Chapman-Parish - Spencer “Spider” White

Sherry-Lee Watson - Missy Beckett

Brodie Townsend - Anthony “Ant” Vaughn

Chika Ikogwe - Josephine “Jojo” Obah

Rachel House - Principal Stacy "Woodsy" Woods

Sam Rechner - Rowan Callaghan

Kartanya Maynard - Zoe Clarke

Whether or not Joshua Heuston will be back for another guest appearance as Dusty is yet to be seen.

Will Malakai be in Heartbreak High season 3? Has Thomas Weatherall left the show?

As it stands, Thomas Weatherall is yet to reveal whether or not he's left Heartbreak High. We will let you know if and when he says anything.

Will Malakai be in Heartbreak High season 3? Has Thomas Weatherall left the show? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Heartbreak High season 3?

As it stands, we won't know much about the plot for season 3. Season 2 ends with Amerie discovering that Rowan was the Bird Psycho and it all led back to them being childhood friends and Rowan's brother dying in a hit and run accident after Amerie embarrassed him in the playground. Rowan realises it wasn't Amerie's fault and apologises.

However, all the while, Darren and Cas$h decide to stay together, Spider and Missy go public with their relationship and Quinni becomes president of the school. Oh and the school is on fire and Malakai leaves Australia for Switzerland.

Season 3 will have to address what happens next.

Is there a Heartbreak High season 3 trailer yet?

With no renewal announcements just yet, there isn't an official Heartbreak High season 3 trailer right now but we shall update you as soon as there is one.

