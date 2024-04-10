Heartbreak High season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Watch the Heartbreak High season 2 trailer

By Sam Prance

Heartbreak High season 2 will be released on Netflix on April 11th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Heartbreakers assemble. The wait for Heartbreak High season 2 is almost over. What time does it actually come out though?

Ever since Heartbreak High came out on Netflix in 2022, fans have been desperate to know what happens next. The season ends with Ca$h confessing his love for Darren and sending the police evidence of Chook and his friends abducting Harper. Meanwhile, Amerie and Harper set fire to Chook's car and it's unclear whether or not they'll get caught for their crimes.

Heartbreak High season 2 drops on Netflix worldwide on April 11th at midnight PT. This means that all of the episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Below is an extensive list of the release times.

What time does Heartbreak High season 2 come out on Netflix?

Heartbreak High season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix.

Heartbreak High season 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Heartbreak High season 2 will be released on Thursday, April 11th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Heartbreak High season 2 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

What time does Heartbreak High season 2 come out on Netflix?

What will happen in Heartbreak High season 2?

Based on the trailer, Heartbreak High season 2 looks set to be even more dramatic than season 1. Amerie is now the target of a mystery 'Bird Psycho' and, as our faves try to figure out who that is, their love lives are all up in the air.

With Ca$h in prison, Darren is sex-deprived and horny. Meanwhile, Amerie and Malakai enter a love triangle with a brand new character called Rowan.

You'll have to watch the show tomorrow to find out exactly what happens.