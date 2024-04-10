Heartbreak High season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

10 April 2024, 12:02

Watch the Heartbreak High season 2 trailer

By Sam Prance

Heartbreak High season 2 will be released on Netflix on April 11th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heartbreakers assemble. The wait for Heartbreak High season 2 is almost over. What time does it actually come out though?

Ever since Heartbreak High came out on Netflix in 2022, fans have been desperate to know what happens next. The season ends with Ca$h confessing his love for Darren and sending the police evidence of Chook and his friends abducting Harper. Meanwhile, Amerie and Harper set fire to Chook's car and it's unclear whether or not they'll get caught for their crimes.

Heartbreak High season 2 drops on Netflix worldwide on April 11th at midnight PT. This means that all of the episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Below is an extensive list of the release times.

What time does Heartbreak High season 2 come out on Netflix?

Heartbreak High season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix
Heartbreak High season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Heartbreak High season 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Heartbreak High season 2 will be released on Thursday, April 11th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Heartbreak High season 2 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What time does Heartbreak High season 2 come out on Netflix?
What time does Heartbreak High season 2 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Heartbreak High season 2?

Based on the trailer, Heartbreak High season 2 looks set to be even more dramatic than season 1. Amerie is now the target of a mystery 'Bird Psycho' and, as our faves try to figure out who that is, their love lives are all up in the air.

With Ca$h in prison, Darren is sex-deprived and horny. Meanwhile, Amerie and Malakai enter a love triangle with a brand new character called Rowan.

You'll have to watch the show tomorrow to find out exactly what happens.

WATCH: Aimee Lou Wood teases The White Lotus season 3 character details with Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan & Aimee Lou Wood Interview Each Other

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Zendaya opens up about the weight of being her family's breadwinner as a child

Zendaya opens up about the weight of being her family's breadwinner as a child

Celeb

Drake Bell has defended his mother following backlash to 'Quiet On Set'

Drake Bell defends his mother after backlash following 'Quiet On Set' interview

Aimee Lou Wood and Nicola Coughlan interview each other

Aimee Lou Wood teases The White Lotus season 3 character details with Nicola Coughlan | PopBuzz Meets
Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace wants to play Rapunzel in a live-action Tangled movie | PopBuzz Meets

Drake Bell explains how Josh Peck supported him after 'Quiet On Set' appearance

Drake Bell explains how Josh Peck supported him after 'Quiet On Set' appearance

Trending on PopBuzz

JoJo Siwa admits to trolling everyone over her viral Karma dance

JoJo Siwa explains how she trolled the internet with viral 'Karma' Dance

Celeb

Suki Waterhouse describes "humbling" experience after giving birth

Suki Waterhouse describes "humbling" experience after giving birth

Celeb

Billie Eilish launches eco-friendly Hit Me Hard And Soft album vinyl variants

Billie Eilish launches eco-friendly Hit Me Hard And Soft album vinyl variants

Billie Eilish

Louis Tomlinson says there's nothing he can do to stop people believing he dated Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson says there's "nothing" he can do to stop the Harry Styles dating rumours

Louis Tomlinson

JoJo Siwa says she's creating a new genre called "gay pop" with her song Karma

JoJo Siwa says she's creating a new genre called "gay pop" with her song Karma

News

Noah Cyrus likes Liam Hemsworth thirst trap amid alleged Miley Cyrus fallout

Noah Cyrus likes Liam Hemsworth thirst trap amid alleged Miley Cyrus fallout

Miley Cyrus

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview