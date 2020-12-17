Hilary Duff confirms the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been cancelled

By Jazmin Duribe

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."

Guys, it's official: the Lizzie McGuire reboot is cancelled, Hilary Duff has confirmed.

But before the tears start flowing, let's start from the beginning. Last year, Disney announced it would be bringing back Lizzie McGuire much to the delight of fans everywhere. The show was supposed to show Lizzie's adult life and they even started filming it in October 2019.

The original cast had all signed on to star in the series, including Hilary Duff as Lizzie and Adam Lamberg as Gordo. Disney also released photos from filming, teasing fans with a glimpse of Lizzie all grown up.

Alas, it wasn't meant to be. Things started to go down hill when Lizzie McGuire showrunner, Terri Minsky, left the series in January 2020. "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show," Disney said in a statement at the time.

Apparently, the "creative direction" differences were because grown up Lizzie wasn't as wholesome as Disney would have liked. Hilary alluded to this on her Instagram Story, when she shaded Disney for moving Love, Victor to Hulu because it wasn't "family-friendly" enough. Hilary wrote: "Sounds familiar..."

Hilary also urged Disney to move Lizzie McGuire to Hulu and said she would be "doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating".

Well, now we're sad to report that Lizzie 2.0 is no more. Hilary confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram, which read: "I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen.

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of."

Urgh, just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse…