iCarly reboot is coming out next month

7 May 2021, 11:45

By Sam Prance

Here's the iCarly reboot release date, cast, trailer and how to watch it online.

iCarly fans assemble. It has now been revealed that the iCarly reboot is coming out next month with 13 brand new episodes.

As soon as iCarly debuted on Nickelodeon in 2007, it immediately became one of Nickelodeon's most popular shows. Fans couldn't get enough of Carly Shay and her web show antics. The show officially ended in 2012 but, last year (Dec 9), TV Line reported that the Paramount+ streaming service had ordered a revival of iCarly and now, the reboot is almost here.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the iCarly reboot including the release date, cast and how to watch it online.

iCarly reboot: Release date, cast and how to watch
iCarly reboot: Release date, cast and how to watch. Picture: Nickelodeon, Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

When does the iCarly reboot come out?

ScreenRant have confirmed that the iCarly reboot will come out at some point this June on Paramount+. There is no official release date just yet but that means that it's only a matter of weeks before Carly Shay returns to our screens. It's currently unclear if all 13 episodes will debut at once but the series claims to be a "grown-up" version of the original show.

Where can I watch the iCarly reboot?

Paramount+ is the new version of CBS All Access and it hosts all of Nickelodeon's content. To subscribe, visit this link. It costs $5.99 a month. As it stands, Paramount+ is only available in the US. It's currently unclear if the new reboot will be available to watch internationally. We shall update you as soon as there is more information.

via GIPHY

Who will be in the iCarly reboot cast?

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Freddie Benson (Nathan) and Spencer Shay (Jerry) have all signed on to star in the iCarly reboot. However, Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly's best friend Sam in the original, has chosen not to take part. Speaking on the Empty Inside podcast, she explained that she had quit acting and had no plans to return to it.

It's currently unclear who else will appear in the reboot but we imagine that many fan favourite characters will also return.

Is there an iCarly reboot trailer?

There's no iCarly reboot trailer just yet but we shall update you as soon as there is.

