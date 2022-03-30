It prequel series is officially in development

30 March 2022, 15:35 | Updated: 30 March 2022, 17:43

By Sam Prance

The new It prequel series will be part of the same universe as It and It Chapter Two.

A new It prequel series is officially in the works. HBO Max have got the rights to develop an It spin-off and it sounds iconic.

There's no denying that It and It Chapter Two are two of the biggest horror films of the 2010s. The beloved two-part adaption of the 1986 Stephen King novel tells the story of a group of friends who live in a town terrorised by a mysterious being called Pennywise the Clown. The first film follows the group as young teenagers and the second follows them as grown adults.

READ MORE: It Chapter Two inspires fans to try the Pennywise Smile Challenge

Now, HBO Max have revealed that they are expanding the It universe with a brand new prequel series inspired by the films.

What will the It prequel series be about?

An It prequel series is officially in development
An It prequel series is officially in development. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo, PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Yesterday (Mar 29), Variety revealed that the new It prequel series is currently called Welcome to Derry and it will begin in the 1960s "in the time leading up to the events of It". They also teased that it will include "the origin story" of Pennywise. It and It Chapter Two's director Andy Muschietti will executive produce the series with Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs.

As it stands, it's currently unclear if any of the characters in the films, outside of Pennywise, will appear in the prequel series. However, given that It is set in 1988, none of the main It characters will be alive when it begins. It's also currently unclear if Bill Skarsgård will return as Pennywise or if he will be played by a completely different actor in the new series.

HBO Max are developing an It prequel series
HBO Max are developing an It prequel series. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

The It films starred young talents like Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard and Wyatt Oleff, as well as screen icons like Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader. We can't wait to find out who joins the prequel cast.

