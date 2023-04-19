Jack Black's 'Peaches' song from Super Mario movie hits Billboard's Hot 100

19 April 2023, 20:48

Watch the second The Super Mario Bros trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Living legend Jack Black has officially earned his first solo Billboard Hot 100 song with 'Peaches' from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Jack voices Bowser in the new movie, which has already broken the record for the biggest worldwide opening of all time for an animated movie and highest grossing video game adaptation of all time.

In the film, Bowser seeks to marry Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and will destroy the Mushroom Kingdom is she refuses. As an ode to his love for her, he has his own little musical interlude where he performs the ballad, 'Peaches' – and the song is unbelievably catchy.

In fact, it's catchy enough that people can't stop streaming it. 'Peaches' has now debuted at No. 83 on the Billboard 100 chart.

READ MORE: Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal to voice Wario in the Super Mario Bros. sequel

Jack Black earns first solo Billboard Hot 100 spot with 'Peaches'
Jack Black earns first solo Billboard Hot 100 spot with 'Peaches'. Picture: Getty, Illumination via YouTube

In its first week, 'Peaches' has had around 5.8 million U.S. streams and 6,000 downloads, according to Luminate. Billboard also reports that the track has also debuted at No. 6 on Digital Song Sales.

As well as the scene from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack himself has also recorded a lyric video with Lyrical Lemonade where he sits at the piano in a Bowser-themed suit to serenade Peach once again. As time of writing, that has had around 17 million views.

The official music video, posted on YouTube by Illumination, has had over 12 million views in eight days.

Jack Black - Peaches (Directed by Cole Bennett) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

While it's Jack's first solo appearance on the Hot 100, it's not his first ever appearance. Back in 2006, Tenacious D peaked at 78 on the chart with 'The Pick of Destiny'. Along with Kyle Gass, the duo also had four albums that charted within the Billboard 200.

Only time will tell if Bowser's 'Peaches' manages to surpass 'The Pick of Destiny's chart placement. Given the overwhelming success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it probably will!

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

A new Twilight TV series is in the works

A new Twilight TV series is officially in the works

Matty Healy says the rat from Flushed Away is based on him

Matty Healy reveals the rat in Flushed Away was actually based on him

The 1975

Dove Cameron confirms she auditioned to play Glinda

Dove Cameron opens up about losing dream role as Wicked's Glinda to Ariana Grande

Wicked director Jon. M Chu responds to criticism over the movie's 'bad lighting' claims

Wicked director Jon M. Chu responds to criticism over "dark" first look photos

Bella Ramsey reveals how she feels about Joel's decision in The Last of Us finale

Bella Ramsey reveals how she feels about Joel's decision in The Last of Us finale

The Last of Us

Trending on PopBuzz

Madison Beer says she contemplated suicide after having her nudes leaked when she was 16

Madison Beer says she contemplated suicide after her nudes leaked when she was 16

Celeb

Kylie Jenner says she hasn't done a lot of plastic surgery to her face

Kylie Jenner opens up about the plastic surgery she's had done on her face

Celeb

What is Ice Spice's real name?

Ice Spice calls out Instagram for not letting her use her real name as a caption

Celeb

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating and the memes are hilarious

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating and the memes are hilarious

Viral

Why did Kai Cenat get banned from Twitch?

Why was Kai Cenat banned from Twitch? The guideline violation explained

YouTubers

Bad Bunny divides fans with 'shady' Harry Styles moment at Coachella

Bad Bunny criticised after 'shady' Harry Styles moment during Coachella set

News

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education