Jacob Elordi defends Ellen DeGeneres after she was accused of "objectifying" him in an interview

By Jazmin Duribe

Jacob Elordi has defended Ellen DeGeneres after she was accused of "sexualising" him on her show.

Last week, Jacob appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first time to discuss all things Euphoria. The actor was quizzed on his nude scenes because his character, Nate Jacobs, is often naked or shirtless.

"You're naked a lot. How does that feel… When they write you into the script, do they say, 'Hey, how do you feel about being naked?'" Ellen asked.

Jacob said that he had little choice in the matter because his character Nate is always sleeping with someone or in scenes that require him to be shirtless. He said: "It gets to the point. I’ve done some movies where it’s like… [my character] goes to the mall shirtless. And you’re like, 'Why?'"

Ellen replied: "Well because look at you, that’s why. But I just was wondering because for women I think they probably would ask a woman [if they] mind being naked on camera. I’m just wondering if they ask you, or if you just are surprised when you open the script. Also, like you said, you’re comfortable now ‘cause you’ve done it enough?"

Jacob looked a little awkward and took a sip of his drink. He then responded: "Well I think on Euphoria it comes with the territory of the character. [Nate is] this ultra, macho, masculine jock. So those guys, I think, tend to get around pretty shirtless, so it’s sort of OK." Jacob also added that like most popular TV series that have sex scenes, there's an intimacy coordinator on set to make sure they feel comfortable.

Fans thought Jacob looked a little uncomfortable and awkward during the conversation and accused Ellen of objectifying and sexualising Jacob. One person tweeted: "Just because he's attractive or a male doesn’t mean that he should get used to being sexualized." Another added: "Gross, so cringe all around. Ellen sucks. period. How is she still on TV?"

"It’s sad because people shouldn’t be sexualised like this. He seems uncomfortable," someone commented. And a fourth person said: "I don’t love Ellen’s objectification :/ felt kind of like 'well what do you expect, you’re hot, you’ll be objectified' but IDK I could be adding a lot that isn’t there."

Was reading the comments of an article talking about how Jacob Elordi felt uncomfortable when he was objectified on the Ellen show and they are all so sick. Just because he’s attractive or a male doesn’t mean that he should get used to being sexualized. — ROSIE POSIE (@playboytiffy) March 5, 2022

Jacob has now seemingly defended Ellen and let fans know that he only has love for Ellen.

On Saturday (Mar 5), Jacob shared a photo from the show and a link to the interview on Instagram Stories. He captioned the photo: "I love Ellen @theellenshow," alongside a little heart emoji.

