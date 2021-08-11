Will there be a Kissing Booth 4? Here's what's been said so far

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there ever be a Kissing Booth 4? Beth Reekles and the stars of the Netflix movie have spoken...

The release of The Kissing Booth 3 on Netflix brings another iconic teen rom-com era to an end.

With Elle, Lee and Noah's story wrapping up with The Kissing Booth 3, fans are obviously looking for any kind of clue or hint that the story may one day continue. However, another Kissing Booth movie, or even another Kissing Booth book, seem unlikely right now. The Kissing Booth 4 does not look like it's on the cards.

With that said, here's everything we know about the possible future of the Kissing Booth franchise, and what the stars of the films, and the author Beth Reekles, have said.

Will The Kissing Booth 3 be the last movie?

Will there be another Kissing Booth movie?

As of The Kissing Booth 3's release date, there is no confirmation that a fourth film will be made.

In interviews ahead of the release of the film, Joey King has spoken about how it feels "bittersweet" to be leaving the franchise and the characters behind, but also happy about the way the trilogy is ending.

Jacob Elordi has also already dismissed the idea of The Kissing Booth 4 on his part. In a December 2020 profile with Vanity Fair, Jacob said that The Kissing Booth 3 "is really the last kiss.”

Ultimately, the decision will be down to Netflix and author of the original novel, Beth Reekles.

Kissing Booth 4: Will there be another movie? Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Kissing Booth 4 book?

In a YouTube Q&A ahead of the release of The Kissing Booth 3, author Beth Reekles answered that exact question:

"Technically, there are five Kissing Booths already because there is The Kissing Booth, The Beach House (which takes place during The Kissing Booth), The Kissing Booth 2: Going The Distance, The Kissing Booth: Road Trip (takes place during the Kissing Booth 2) and The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time."

"But no, Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time is the last one. I thought I made it pretty clear by using the title One Last Time, but maybe not."

While Beth Reekles wrote the original books that were then adapted into the Netflix films, Reekles wrote the third book based on the script that was written for the movie. The Kissing Booth: Road Trip was also written after Beth had finished the edits on The Kissing Booth 3.

So while there may not be anymore Kissing Booth movies in the future, there's still the two novellas for you to read as companion stories to the Kissing Booth franchise, if you haven't already.

