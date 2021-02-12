Will there be a To All the Boys 4? Here's everything we know so far

By Sam Prance

To All The Boys Always and Forever is based on the final Lara Jean book but it looks like another one could be in the works.

The wait is over. To All the Boys: Always and Forever is finally out on Netflix... but what about To All the Boys 4? Is it coming?

To All the Boys Always and Forever is the last instalment in a series of films based on Jenny Han's iconic trilogy of Lara Jean books. The movie follows To All the Boys I've Loved Before and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You which came out in 2018 and 2020 respectively. The hit franchise tells the love story of Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky from high school to college.

READ MORE: What happens in the To All the Boys 3 book? A summary of Always and Forever, Lara Jean

Is the tale of Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky really over though? Jenny Han, Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and the rest of the To All the Boys cast have all hinted that we could be getting another book and movie. Here's what we know so far.

When is To All the Boys 4 coming out?

Will there be a To All the Boys 4? Picture: Netflix

Is there a To All the Boys 4 release date?

As it stands, there have been no official statements from Jenny Han or Netflix about a To All the Boys 4 book or movie. That being said, Jenny and the cast have teased that it could be in the works. In 2020, Noah told Variety that he'd love to star as Peter Kavinsky again in a potential To All the Boys 4 movie. He said: “If Jenny Han writes a fourth book, sign me up!".

Now, while this isn't concrete confirmation of more To All the Boys, Jenny actually replied to the Noah news story on Twitter in a now-deleted-tweet with a thinking emoji. In other words, she was definitely thinking about it and the fact that she has since deleted the tweet suggests that maybe she has already written or is writing a To All the Boys 4 book in secret.

If the book's already been written, there's no reason why it couldn't come out at some point this year with the fourth film in 2021. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

To All the Boys 4: Release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about the book and movie. Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the To All the Boys 4 cast?

Again, there is no confirmation that the film is happening but Noah isn't the only cast member who's said he would return for a fourth film. Lana Condor tweeted: "Slow claps all around", in response to Jenny's thinking emoji tweet. Not to mention, Ross Butler, who plays Peter's best friend Trevor in the movies, added: "Here for it if theres 'za".

The rest of the stars have been pretty quiet so far but it essentially looks like the entire main cast are up for filming To All the Boys 4 if Jenny writes and releases a fourth book. Fingers crossed Jenny is working on something now.

Here for it if theres 'za — Ross Butler (@RossButler) February 21, 2020

What will happen in To All the Boys 4?

Just like the book, To All the Boys 3 ends with Lara Jean and Peter going to separate colleges. However, instead of splitting up, Lara Jean and Peter decide to make long-distance work. We imagine that To All the Boys 4 would pick up from here. If so, we'd see if the couple can do long-distance and if any new college love interests would threaten their relationship.

It's also possible that the book and film would flash forward to see what they're doing after college. We'll have to wait until Jenny makes any announcements to know for sure how it would pan out.

Is there a To All the Boys 4 trailer?

Seeing as no book and film have been announced just yet, there's nothing at the moment. That being said, we'll make sure to let you know if and when one is released.