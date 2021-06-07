Marvel confirms Loki is gender-fluid in the MCU in new video

Loki the TV series starring Tom Hiddleston will premiere on Disney+ this June.

Marvel and Disney+ have released a new video confirming that everyone's favourite MCU villain Loki is officially gender-fluid.

Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, first appeared in the MCU in Thor in 2011. Since then, the iconic Norse God of mischief has had key roles in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. That being said, little has been revealed about their identity, unlike in the Marvel comics where Loki is openly gender-fluid.

That's all about to change though. Loki the series debuts on Disney+ this week (Jun 9) and Loki will be gender-fluid in it.

What does gender-fluid mean?

Gender-fluid is a term used by people who do not identify as having one fixed gender. The meaning of gender-fluidity applies to people who fluctuate between genders. Loki the character has often been depicted as gender-fluid in both Marvel comics and Norse mythology because of their ability to shapeshift, however, the MCU has ignored Loki's gender-fluidity until now.

In a new video teaser trailer for Loki on Disney+, a classified file with personal information about Loki is displayed on screen and fans have noticed that, alongside details about Loki's name, height, appearance and birth, the document lists Loki's gender as "fluid". In other words, the video confirms that Loki is gender-fluid in the MCU.

What are Loki's pronouns?

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

How gender-fluid people use pronouns differs from person to person. Some use he/him, she/her and/or they/them pronouns depending on where their gender is fluctuating specifically, others simply use one set of pronouns regardless of what state their gender is in. If unsure, it's always best to avoid assuming their pronouns. Use their name or ask if it's polite.

Loki has so far used he/him pronouns in the MCU. However, Loki could begin using they/them pronouns as well as she/her pronouns in Loki the series, and future Marvel productions, now that their gender identity is explicit. We'll have to wait for the show to come out to find out what pronouns Loki uses throughout the series.

It's currently unclear whether the MCU will actively explore Loki's gender-fluidity in Loki or not. We shall update you as soon as we know more.

